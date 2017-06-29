‘I look forward to everything’

CHALICE & PATEN—Father Colby Elbert received the chalice and paten from Bp. Edward M. Rice June 2 in St. Peter the Apostle Church, Joplin. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photo by Dean Curtis/The Mirror)

Colby Elbert ordained a priest June 2

Bishop Edward M. Rice ordained Colby Elbert, age 33, a priest a week after fellow seminary classmate Fr. Joseph Stoverink, on Fri., June 2, at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Joplin. The church was packed with people and excitement as area priests and Bp.-Emeritus John J. Leibrecht concelebrated the liturgy.

Elbert expressed enthusiasm and missionary zeal as he begins his priestly ministry. He also professed his trust in God and “whatever doors may open for me.”

“I look forward to doing everything,” said Fr. Elbert as he reflected on what the future holds for him in ministry. “Celebrating the sacraments, getting to know the people that I’ll be serving, and growing as a person myself.”

Fostering a life of prayer has been beneficial to him in his discernment and formation toward priesthood, with his prayer life having its origins in the home, inspired and guided by his parents, Robert and Dottie. Regular Mass attendance and praying together as a family—the rosary and otherwise—were also crucial in helping him grow in love for Christ and His Church.

“At the end of the day, what matters is your relationship with God and how do you stand with the Lord,” Elbert said.

In addition to the support of family, meditating on charity and developing a “personal relationship with Christ,” Colby said, have been most spiritually helpful to him in his journey to the priesthood.

Elbert said that he’s excited to see how, as a priest, he can “continue to serve the poor and reach out to those in need,” especially through prayer.

Bishop Rice recently announced that Fr. Colby Elbert has been appointed as Associate Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Springfield, Associate Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Nixa, and as Chaplain to the US Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield.

“I’m looking forward to serving St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Francis of Assisi parishes as a priest, and being a chaplain at the medical center.” Fr. Elbert said. “Whatever else God has in store, I’m looking forward to it.”

“I encourage anyone to ask God what God wants for your life in prayer,” Fr. Elbert said, “and talk about your vocation with others. Listen.”

Elbert trivia

Birthday: February 11

Confirmation patron: St. John of Nepomuk

Favorite books of the Bible: Luke, John

Favorite prayer: “Lord, I love you.”

Favorite food: I am easily pleased with food

Favorite sport: soccer and disc golf

Favorite sports team: US men’s & women’s national soccer teams; sporting KC

Favorite vacation spot: Beach, mountains, or the lake