Homily: Good Friday, 2017

St. Mary’s Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, April 14, 2017

The prophet Isaiah foretold of the suffering servant, this Man of suffering, who was pierced for our offenses and crushed for our sins. Who, like a lamb led to the slaughter, was “silent and opened not his mouth.” The psalmists, too, foretold of the Man of sorrow, “They pierced my hands and feet, they counted all my bones,” and Psalm 21 speaks of the man who was stripped of his garments.

For centuries, the people of Israel held onto the hope of the coming Messiah in the “suffering servant.” And today, it all comes down to this, the Cross: Our Lord himself three times taught his disciples that the Son of Man must go to Jerusalem, there to be condemned and crucified. So again, it all comes to this—Calvary, Golgotha, and the Wood of the Cross.

If we wonder how far or how often we must forgive, we need look no further than the Cross.

From the Cross, words are spoken and an example is given, “Father, forgive them.” With those words, we are given the greatest of our challenges, that in the face of opposition, we are called to forgive. If we wonder how far or how often we must forgive, we need look no further than the Cross. It is from there that we find the answer, for the Cross calls us to turn the other cheek. From the Cross, we are reminded to forgive 70 times seven times. From the Cross it is all magnified and fulfilled in the forgiveness of Jesus. The Cross teaches us to forgive until the very end.

During his public ministry, we heard our Lord’s own words, “Love one another as I have loved you.” There we learn, “no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” So it is from the Cross that we discover the full extent of love. It is a love without prejudice, where Christ stretches his arms on the Cross in a universal embrace that includes all people and all sin. It is a universal embrace—an act of total and unconditional love to the point of death. If we wonder how far we should go, we need look no further than the Cross.

While on this earth, our Lord proclaimed, “Blessed are the merciful for they shall see God.” In the Cross, we see the full extent of the mercy of our God who while we were sinners, sent His only son, and laid upon Himself the guilt of us all. As St. Paul says in the second reading, “The Cross becomes the throne of grace and mercy, the source of eternal salvation. Pope Francis too, has stated that the cross is the doorway to the resurrection. Forgiveness, love, mercy all flow from the Cross, and so it should come to no surprise this day, the Friday of Our Lord’s suffering and crucifixion and death it is called “Good Friday.” On this day, we are invited to reverence, to kiss the Cross. It should come as no surprise that when we do so, we cry out “We adore you, O Christ, and we praise you, because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world.”