Like the shepherds, ‘encounter’ Christ

While the world celebrates the first day of the New Year, the Church has a specific focus on Mary, The Mother of God. We launch 2018 with the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. The Gospel for Jan. 1, Luke 2:16-21, tells us that “The Shepherds went in haste to Bethlehem. … They found Mary and Joseph, and the infant in the manger.” Then, we see the two reactions to this great event. First on the part of Mary, “Mary kept all these things, reflecting on them in her heart.” I was recently in the eighth grade classroom at St. Agnes Cathedral School, speaking about this particular verse. I reminded the students that every year is a mystery to us. The year 2017 was a mystery that had to be lived out day-by-day, with all its ups and downs. The year we now face, 2018, is also a mystery to us, to be lived in the “joys and sorrows” of life. Mary teaches us how to face the joys and sorrows, the ups and downs—by taking life to heart with reflection, meditation, and prayer.

At the same time, we see the reaction of the shepherds: “Then the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, just as it had been told to them.” In the words of Pope Francis, the shepherds had an “encounter” with the person of Jesus, and once that encounter happened, their lives could never be the same. Yes, they eventually returned to the fields to tend the sheep, but they returned transformed! I venture to say that at that moment, they became “intentional disciples.” The opening sentence of the “Joy of the Gospel,” the letter of Pope Francis to the universal Church, gives an insight into their encounter: The joy of the Gospel fills the hearts and lives of all who encountered Jesus.”

As we enter into 2018, it is my prayer that all of us be like the shepherds. Our authentic celebration of Christmas should produce within us reactions similar to that of the shepherds: after the season of Christmas passes, we’ll return to “normal” life after the decorations have been put away. But let us bring to our “normal” life the spirit of glorifying and praising God. What is normal life for you? Whether work or in retirement, living alone or with family, each of us has the ordinary, everyday, normal of life. Let us pray that it may all be transformed into glory and praise in our daily living. If not, we have to question what our celebration of Christmas was all about! Do we settle simply for Santa and Rudolph, or did we approach the manger, gaze upon the image of the Christ Child, and give Him the gift of your heart and life?

The good news is that it is never too late! Have you encountered Jesus? Of course you have. You encounter Jesus in “word and sacrament” at every celebration of Holy Mass. You encounter Jesus with every experience of reconciliation and the forgiveness of sins. The sacraments are the primary encounter with Jesus. To distance ourselves from the sacraments is to distance ourselves from the very means through which He gave us to encounter Him.

As we move into this New Year, let this be a Year of Encounter! Be intentional with the celebration of the Mass. Those of you with family, be intentional to attend Mass together as a family. Be intentional with the Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation. How beautiful would it be for a family to go together for Reconciliation! Be intentional by living an “active sacramental life.” Be intentional and seek out times for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at your parish or in our perpetual Adoration Chapels in Cape Girardeau and Springfield. Be intentional and pray the rosary at home as a family. As I write this, I am thinking to myself, “This could be the best year ever!”