Marian Conference being held at St. Mary Cathedral Parish

are invited to the first Marian Conference at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau on April 28-29, 2017. The agenda for the conference includes five speakers, Mass, Adoration, Confession, the Rosary, and spiritual resources. The Marian Conference will convene Friday afternonn with Adoration at 4 p.m., sign-in and finger foods at 5 p.m., speakers, Mass, and will close at 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s activities will begin with Adoration at 6 a.m., Mass at 7 a.m., donuts and coffee at 7:30 a.m., speakers, Lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the afternoon program, and will conclude with the regular 4.p.m. parish Mass. Childcare will be available during the conference. To watch a video infomercial on the conference go to this link:

Parishioners https://vimeo.com/198378706 ADMISSION AND ALL REFRESHMENTS ARE FREE OF CHARGE!! PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND. For more information, or to make a donation to support the Marian Conference, please contact St. Mary Cathedral at (573) 335-9347.