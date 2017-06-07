Marian Conference held at St. Mary Cathedral

MARIAN CONFERENCE—The conference was held in St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO on April 28-29. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)

‘Mary’s triumph through Jesus’

The Marian Association of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau hosted another conference to encourage spiritual growth, particularly through devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau on April 28-29. More than 100 people attended the two-day event that featured presentations by Deacon Patrick O’Toole (Diocese of Springfield, IL), Mark Kiser (convert, evangelist, and parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Ozark), Fr. Chris Alar (Marians of the Immaculate Conception), John Horvat, II (American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property), and Gregory Thompson (diocesan Marian Association).

Held only days prior to the 100th anniversary of the first apparition of Mary at Fatima, Portugal, the conference included special emphasis on Our Lady’s message of Fatima. This was particularly illuminated by a presentation by Fr. Alar on “Divine Mercy & Our Lady of Fatima.” Additional presentation topics included the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Marian Consecration, and reading the “signs of the times” and remaining obedient to the “Deposit of Faith.” Opportunities to venerate relics and go to Confession were offered throughout the conference, and Masses were celebrated by Bishop Edward Rice and diocesan priests on Friday evening, and Fr. Chris Alar on Saturday morning.

Another Marian Conference—the theme of which will be “Mary’s ‘Fiat mihi’ and Fatima”—will be held Oct. 13-14, 2017 at Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield.