Marriage and the common good

How is marriage a social justice issue? The family is the bedrock of society. Children come to understand who they are and how they fit into this world through their family relationships. Marriage between a man and a woman, that gives stability and permanence to their bond, is good for all of society especially for children. It sets an example of love and faithfulness, and provides a mother and a father to any children who come from their union, or to whom they open their home through adoption.

The fourth and final installment of Marriage: Unique for a Reason explores the universal significance of the unique good of marriage in service to society and to the inviolable dignity of every human person. Contrary to what is often heard in media and pop-culture venues, and even in some courts and legislatures, protecting marriage as the union of one man and one woman is a matter of justice. Far from being discriminatory, the Church’s teaching on marriage upholds and enhances the dignity of men, women, and children.

There is nothing like marriage, the union of husband and wife. It serves a unique and irreplaceable social role, deserving the protection and privileges of the state. The rights of children to a mother and a father, the rights and responsibilities of husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, to each other and to the children they bring into the world—all of these are safeguarded by promoting and protecting the unique meaning of marriage. The video dealing with the topics of marriage, human dignity, and the common good is currently in production.

