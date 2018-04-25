Mass of Healing begins climate of reconciliation

On March 20, 2018, I was humbled to celebrate the diocese’s first-ever “Mass of Healing” with the people of Immaculate Conception Church, New Madrid. Their pastor, Fr. Jarek Skrzypek, concelebrated the liturgy alongside me as a visible sign of our commitment to be present to any pain within the community. We vowed our support in moving forward to heal from any past abuses of power and trust at the parish—with God’s help—a step toward reconciliation. I plan to continue these liturgies in other parishes in the diocese.

The Scripture readings selected for the Mass offered us the beautiful and familiar image of the shepherd as we heard our Lord himself say, “I am the good shepherd … who lays down His life for His sheep.”

It is the shepherd’s responsibility and privilege to protect the flock from harm. It is the shepherd who guides the flock to green pastures where they can graze and be refreshed by cool waters. Of itself, this is a beautifully peaceful and calming image.

The Good Shepherd

The image of a “shepherd” has always been applied to the role of a pastor in a parish and particularly, the Bishop of a diocese. In fact, every bishop has his own shepherd’s staff, the Crozier, symbolic of his role as a shepherd who again, guides and protects the flock. However, the bishop’s staff is more than just an image. It is the personal identification of the man, a bishop and a priest, that he is to fashion himself after Christ in order that he may also be a good shepherd.

The image of Christ, the Good Shepherd, is inspiring, reflecting the high ideals of the priesthood and the role of the bishop in particular. And because of those very ideals, it is so devastating when a bishop or priest fails to be a good shepherd for his people. When we fail, we are like wolves in sheep’s clothing, with devastating effects in the lives of our people, the flock.

The reality in the Church is that some people have reported having been harmed by priests and bishops: As children, or vulnerable young adults, some have reported they were physically, sexually, or emotionally scarred by a priest. The very Church they believed in, the priests and bishops they looked up to, have been reported to have betrayed them and afflicted unspeakable harm … and perhaps others in the community then deepened the pain and disappointment by their own silence and inaction. The wounds that happen in one’s youth are very often carried into a person’s life as an adult—And very often, these wounds cause many of them to leave the Church, to struggle with their faith or in their relationship with God, and to suffer in their own dark silence.

Each of us, myself, most of all, needs to be present in any suffering that may exist in the Church. I need to listen to anyone who may have suffered at the hands of a priest, one entrusted with the care and protection of his people but who rather caused pain.

Break the culture of silence

We—the Church, and I, as your shepherd, am sorry for any hurt inflicted upon anyone in this parish. I apologize, plain and simple, publicly, to any individual who has been harmed physically or spiritually and to anyone who suffers pain in silence.

I am sorry. Your wounds wound me personally; they hurt all of us.

It is my hope to break the dark cloak of silence that may be in any parish and take a step toward healing. That is what took me to New Madrid on March 20: to offer an apology and to offer resources to anyone who may need them. As the bishop of this great diocese, I hope I’ve taken one small step toward peace and wholeness. I am committed to healing.

Healing is a process. It is not easy, and it won’t happen overnight. However, let’s make this Easter Season the beginning of a new beginning. By breaking the silence and addressing the sexual abuse of the past by a few, we hold it up to the power of grace, which will lead to renewal and transformation for us in the future. On the cross, Christ, the Good Shepherd, laid down His life for the sheep. In Christ, the Good Shepherd, all wounds, all hearts can be healed. In Christ, the Good Shepherd, peace can be restored, one heart at a time.

Since 2002, when news broke about the sexual abuse of minors by some within the Church, we have made great strides in securing safe environments for our youth so that this never happens again. But the reality is we must deal with what has happened. Bill Holtmeyer from our Office of Child and Youth Protection was with me on March 20 in New Madrid and is available to anyone who may wish to speak with him. He is also a trained mental health professional and counselor, and we greeted people after Mass. Information was also available for those who may want to contact us in the future. I thank Fr. Jarek and the entire parish for organizing the Mass of Healing so that we might look to the future in hope.

As your Shepherd, I carry each of you in my heart and I keep you in my prayers. May God continue to grant us his grace as we—together—move forward and seek his mercy and heal from any past wrongs, one heart at a time.