McAuley FBLA Chapter: Gold Level Chapter of the Year Joplin MO MCAULEY CATHOLIC CHAPTER—Joplin’s McAuley Catholic High School’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) participated in the State Leadership Conference in Springfield, MO, on April 8-10, 2018. In addition to the McAuley Catholic FBLA Chapter being recognized as the Gold Level Chapter of the Year, other awards included: Sydney Martinez, Ben Borgmeyer,and Mary Pham: 9th place Public Service Announcement; Madison Szell: 8th place Public Speaking; and Taylor Schiefelbein and Emma Yabut: 4th place Website Design, National Qualifier. Congratulations to these McAuley Warriors! (The Mirror) Share This: Source: The-Mirror No CommentsGlenn - staffApril 19, 2018Articles, Local NewsPermalinkApril 19, 2018 at 3:44 pm