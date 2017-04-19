Men’s Cursillo Weekend held near Fredericktown

Men’s Cursillo Weekend held near FredericktownFredericktown MO
Al Stoverink served as Rector for the Men’s Cursillo #98 Weekend held March 23-26 at Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center near Fredricktown, MO. Dan Williams served as Assistant Rector along with a leadership team in aiding the 27 candidates from parishes throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau to enrich and invigorate their faith.
Cursillo in Southern Missouri promotes Catholics growing in holiness and personal spiritual development. The focus is on individuals becoming effective Christian leaders and taking what they have learned back into their home, work, and community. Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center is a beautiful setting in which to do all of that. So as not to spoil the process of discernment for future candidates, not many details of the weekend will be shared in this article. However, the photos taken by Kelly Johnson tell a joyful story!
Weekends for both men and women are planned later in the year. For more information on Cursillo in Southern Missouri, please contact Sharon Essner at smessner735@sbcglobal.net, (573) 334-0373; Jacque Markusic at jpmarkusic@me.com, (417) 496-8288. Cursillo also has a page on the diocesan Website, www.dioscg.org. General information on Cursillo may be found at the National Cursillo site at www.natl-cursillo.org/
Men’s Cursillo #98 team
Men’s Cursillo #98 team