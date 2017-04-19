Men’s Cursillo Weekend held near Fredericktown

CURSILLO IN SOUTHERN MISSOURI—The cross is the focal point near the lake at Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center, the perfect setting for faith enrichment during Cursillo weekends in the diocese. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (The Mirror)

Al Stoverink served as Rector for the Men’s Cursillo #98 Weekend held March 23-26 at Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center near Fredricktown, MO. Dan Williams served as Assistant Rector along with a leadership team in aiding the 27 candidates from parishes throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau to enrich and invigorate their faith.

Cursillo in Southern Missouri promotes Catholics growing in holiness and personal spiritual development. The focus is on individuals becoming effective Christian leaders and taking what they have learned back into their home, work, and community. Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center is a beautiful setting in which to do all of that. So as not to spoil the process of discernment for future candidates, not many details of the weekend will be shared in this article. However, the photos taken by Kelly Johnson tell a joyful story!

Weekends for both men and women are planned later in the year. For more information on Cursillo in Southern Missouri, please contact Sharon Essner at smessner735@sbcglobal.net, (573) 334-0373; Jacque Markusic at jpmarkusic@me.com, (417) 496-8288. Cursillo also has a page on the diocesan Website, www.dioscg.org. General information on Cursillo may be found at the National Cursillo site at www.natl-cursillo.org/



Men’s Cursillo #98 team

Al Stoverink – Rector

Alan Essner

Bob Schumer – Facilitator

Curtis Weidenbenner

Daniel Strohmeyer

Daniel Williams – Asst Rector

Fr. William Hodgson – Spiritual Advisor

Gerry Strohmeyer

Jim Essner

Jim Keusenkothen – Song Leader

Kelly Johnson

Shane Morris

Tim Coad – DeColores Team Coordinator

Tony Peters

D​eaco​n Tom Schumer – Asst Spiritual Advisor