Middle school students hold service day in Webb City

Students in St. Peter the Apostle Middle School, Joplin, recently spent a day in service the first weekend of March in the Prayer Garden at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Webb City. The sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders planted tulip bulbs, raked leaves, and cleared away debris. Sacred Heart Parish Pastor Fr. Rahab Isidor talked with the students about Lent and heard confessions. Students ended the work day with a rosary prayed in the spruced-up Prayer Garden.