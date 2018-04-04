Missouri Junior Beta Convention held in March

JUNIOR BETA BANNER—“Beta on My Mind” was the theme of the 2018 Junior Beta Convention held March 8 and 9 in Poplar Bluff, MO. Pictured are the creators of the banner for Guardian Angel School, Oran: Dalaini Bryant, Taylor Hobbs, Haley Webb, Sophie Priggel, and Daley Siebert. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (The Mirror)

The Missouri Junior Beta Convention was held at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, MO on March 8 and 9 under the 2018 theme of “Beta on My Mind.”

Several seventh and eighth grade Junior Beta members of Guardian Angel School, Oran, attended on March 8 and had entries in the visual art categories and the banner competition. In Fiber Arts, Lydia Tankersley won Third place with her crocheted elephant afghan. The students also had an entry in the Division II Special Talent Competition: Logan Dame sang and played the guitar while Jordan Diebold played the drum to the tune of “Jolene.” Dame and Diebold performed twice and were in the Top Five out of 26 entries. The Junior Beta banner was created by Dalaini Bryant, Taylor Hobbs, Haley Webb, Sophie Priggel, and Daley Siebert.

The entries in the visual art categories were: Black & White Photography-Jordan Diebold (picture of a cat); Color Photography-Brittany Dirnberger (picture of a dog); Painting-Courtney Dirnberger; Fiber Arts-Lydia Tankersley (elephant afghan); Woodworking-Nathaniel Woods (magazine rack); Charcoal Sketching-Taylor Hobbs; Pencil Sketching-Dalaini Bryant; Recyclable Art-Riley Schlosser (table); and Handmade Jewelry-Daley Siebert.