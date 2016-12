ATHLETES GIVE BACK—Notre Dame Regional High School, Athletes Give Back (AGB) organization, presented a check for $2,000 to the Saint Francis Medical Center Foundation, “Pink Up” campaign. Student athletes, Taylor Allen, Ben Womack, Anna Kate Klueppel, Lindsay Parker, and Allie Ziegler, presented the check to Laura Boos Probst, Notre Dame Class of ‘09, of the Saint Francis Foundation. (Submitted photo)