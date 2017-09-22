NDHS contributes to hurricane-ravaged high schools

Concerned about the recent devastation in the wakes of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, students, faculty, parents, and staff of Notre Dame Regional High School (NDHS) in Cape Girardeau dug deep to support two Catholic high schools in Texas and Florida.

Brother David Migliorino, OSF, principal, recently announced that two checks were bring issued from the Notre Dame family: $10,500 to Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, FL, and $10,500 to St. Pius X High School in Houston, TX.

Why these two schools?

“St. Pius X High School is a diocesan high school similiar to us here at Notre Dame,” said Bro. Migliorino. “The Dominican Sisters staff the school. Like Franciscans, they are mendicants (beggars), so I felt the connection.”

St. Pius X High School is administered by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Founded in 1962, Tampa Catholic High School in Florida has as its roots “the elements of a Christian Brother Education” of Blessed Edmund Rice. He was a Roman Catholic missionary and educationalist. Tampa Catholic is administered by the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg.

“For years, The Franciscan Brothers served as principal and staff of the school,” Bro. Migliorino said, himself a Franciscan. “We are no longer there, but again: I felt a connection.”