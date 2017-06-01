NDHS National Commended Students and Missouri 100 Scholar

Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, principal at Notre Dame Regional High School (NDHS), Cape Girardeau, recently announced three National Commended Students, a National Hispanic Commended Student, and a Missouri 100 Scholar. Congratulations graduates!

National Commended Students

Shannon Beussink is the Daughter of Geri and Brent Beussink and a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson. While at Notre Dame she has been a member of the Spanish Club, NHS, FCCLA, Franciscan Leadership Class, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and National Spanish Honor Society (secretary). Beussink has received the School Academic Letter for Academics, and the Governor’s Scholarship for Southeast Missouri State University as well as the Chancellors Award to the University Of Missouri at Columbia. She has been named a National Merit Commended Student. She will be attending Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Sylvia Kolda is the daughter of Kim and Dr. Mike Kolda and is a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau. While at Notre Dame, Kolda has been a member of the National Honor Society, The National French Honor Society (president), Tri-M Music Honor Society, President of the French Club, Captain of the Scholar Bowl Team, President of the Math Club, been a member of the Tennis team, Track Team, Soccer team, manager of Boy’s Tennis Team, Select Singers, and the Franciscan Leadership Class. Kolda is the Class Valedictorian, a National Merit Scholarship Commended student, recipient of many National, State and School awards and scholarships. She will attend Indiana’s University of Notre Dame with a major in Mechanical Engineering.

National Hispanic Commended Student

Austin Van de Ven is the son of Jeannie and Scott Van de Ven and is a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cape Girardeau. While at NDHS, Van de Ven has been a member of the Science Club, Robotics Team, varisty Scholar Bowl, Tennis team, Pep Band, Encore, Backstage Blue, Athletes Give Back, SADD, District Music Festival, Friends of the Library, and the Gaming Club. He has been named a National Merit Commended Student as well as a National Hispanic Commended Student. He has received the University Scholarship to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, and a Missouri Bright Flight Scholarship. Van de Ven will attend Case Western Reserve University with a major in Neuro-Science.

Missouri 100 Scholar

Jordan Huff is the daughter of Rose and Deacon Robbie Huff and is a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cape Girardeau. While at NDHS, Huff has been a member of the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, Secretary of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, President of the Thespian Honor Society, Cheerleader, Member of the Glamorous Girls of God, Franciscan Leadership Class, Peer Helpers, and had major roles in all of Notre Dame’s fall plays and spring musicals. Huff has been named a Missouri 100 Scholar and is the recipient of many school academic Honors as well as school scholarships. She will attend Southeast Missouri State University with a major in Mass Communications.