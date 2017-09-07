Notre Dame Regional High School named to the Catholic Education Honor Roll

TWELVE YEARS AND COUNTING—Brother David Migliorino, OSF, posed with a group of Notre Dame Regional High School students as they celebrated the school’s distinction as a Catholic Education Honor Roll School. The Cape Girardeau high school is home to 507 students where Bro. Migliorino serves as principal. Notre Dame High School been on the list of Catholic Honor Roll schools since 2005. (The Mirror)

Notre Dame Regional High School (NDHS), Cape Girardeau, was recognized Aug. 22 as a Catholic Education Honor Roll School. The national Honor Roll program is directed by the Cardinal Newman Society and has recognized over 300 high-performing Catholic high schools nationwide since the program’s inception in 2004. Notre Dame Regional High School has been on this esteemed list since 2005.

Before being named once again as a Catholic Education Honor Roll School, NDHS engaged in a thorough internal and external review of its comprehensive program offerings. It has received specific recognition for its strong integration of Catholic identity throughout its efforts, including the integrity of its mission, the strength of its community, and rich spiritual life. The Honor Roll also recognized the school’s efforts at integral formation of the minds, bodies, and spirits of its students as well as its comprehensive academic program, which seeks to instill a Christian vision of the world and human wisdom and culture.

“The Honor Roll is a helpful tool for families and benefactors in recognizing the quality of a Catholic high school,” said Patrick J. Reilly, president of The Cardinal Newman Society. “It is external validation that a school is both focused and successful in meeting the high calling of Catholic schools to serve the well-being and salvation of students and to serve the common good.”

“This is a select group,” said Dr. Denise Donohue, coordinator of the Honor Roll. “[Notre Dame] has well demonstrated they are successful in meeting the key principles that guide Catholic education.”

“This is a wonderful honor for Notre Dame. It is most humbling to receive this recognition once again,” said Bro. David Migliorino, OSF, Principal of Notre Dame Regional High School. “It is testament to the great work done here at the school every day by our faculty, staff, students, and parents.”

Notre Dame strives each day to live out our mission of making Apostles,” Bro. Migliorino said. “Our goal is to continue to live up to this honor and continue to provide a quality Catholic Secondary Education. I am so pleased to say that Notre Dame is spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ one student at a time.”

More information on Notre Dame Regional High School is available at www.notredameregionalhighschool. More information on the Catholic Education Honor Roll is available at www.cardinalnewmansociety.org/catholic-honor-roll.