Parish office celebrates first anniversary

PARISH OFFICE OPEN HOUSE—Sacred Heart Parish, Salem, celebrated an open house April 22, 2016, for its new parish office. Pictured were Wayne Martin and Brian Cahill from Cahill Construction, Salem, that oversaw the renovation, along with Fr. William Hennecke, Jr., Pastor. (Submitted photo)

A little over a year ago, Sacred Heart Parish in Salem was in a dilemma: Their main office, which was housed in the rectory, proved no longer adequate for the needs of the faith community. But, God provided and through the donation of a late parishioner, Ellen Cissell, the parish acquired a building that was right across the street from the church. Generously, that building now serves as the main parish office for all activities related to daily parish business, meetings, counseling, and sacramental preparation.

March 19 marked the one-year anniversary of the blessing and dedication of the new facility, which Fr. William Hennecke, Jr., says provides easy access for parishioners to interact with the parish secretary, the PSR director, youth director, VIRTUS coordinator, and/or with Fr. Hennecke himself. It also provides a kitchen, a handicap-accessible restroom, and a meeting room for the parish council, PSR catechists, youth meetings, and staff.

In addition to serving the Salem area, the parish office also serves Christ the King Mission in Bunker. The construction of the office space was undertaken by Cahill Construction, Salem.

BLESSING AND DEDICATION—The blessing and dedication of the new Sacred Heart Parish Office, Salem, MO, took place March 19, 2016. It recently celebrated its first anniversary of serving the needs of the parish and staff. Pictured during the 2016 blessing on Palm Sunday were Fr. William W. Hennecke, Jr., pastor; the late Deacon Richard Cole, and parishioners. (Submitted photo)