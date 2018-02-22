PCCW hosts 29th annual Valentine’s Day Luncheon

Each year, the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) of Holy Family Parish, Shell Knob, invites all the women from the surrounding area to an ecumenical luncheon in order to socialize and get to know one another. Special guests this year including Fr. David Baunach, associate pastor; Bp. Edward M. Rice; Fr. Hank Grodecki, CM, pastor, and Rev. Mr. Brian Straus.

Begun some 29 years ago through the local Alliance of Churches, the event gathered 164 women from various faith traditions and churches Feb. 13 (dialed back from its original 200 reservations due to fire code regulations). Coming from Berryville and Holiday Island in Arkansas, and many towns in southwest Missouri, including Aurora, Billings, Eagle Rock, Mt. Vernon, Pulaskifield, Golden, and Cassville, participants enjoyed prizes, great food, entertainment, and collected $642 for the Alliance of Churches food pantry.

SPECIAL GUESTS—Rev. Mr. Brian Straus, Bishop Edward M. Rice, Fr. David Baunach, associate pastor, and Fr. Hank Grodecki, CM, had their own table at the 29th annual ecumenical Valentine’s Day Luncheon hosted by the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) at Holy Family Parish, Shell Knob, on Feb. 13, 2018. (The Mirror) 29th ANNUAL VALENTINE’S DAY LUNCHEON—Each year, the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) of Holy Family Parish, Shell Knob, invites all the women from the surrounding area to an ecumenical luncheon in order to socialize and get to know one another. Special guests this year included Fr. David Baunach, associate pastor; Bp. Edward M. Rice; and Fr. Hank Grodecki, CM, pastor. Begun some 29 years ago through the local Alliance of Churches, the event gathered 164 women from various faith traditions and churches Feb. 13 (dialed back from its original 200 reservations due to fire code regulations). Coming from Berryville and Holiday Island in Arkansas, and many towns in southwest Missouri, including Aurora, Billings, Eagle Rock, Mt. Vernon, Pulaskifield, Golden, and Cassville, participants enjoyed prizes, great food, entertainment, and collected $642 for the Alliance of Churches food pantry. (The Mirror)