PCCW hosts 29th annual Valentine’s Day Luncheon

Each year, the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) of Holy Family Parish, Shell Knob, invites all the women from the surrounding area to an ecumenical luncheon in order to socialize and get to know one another. Special guests this year including Fr. David Baunach, associate pastor; Bp. Edward M. Rice; Fr. Hank Grodecki, CM, pastor, and Rev. Mr. Brian Straus.
Begun some 29 years ago through the local Alliance of Churches, the event gathered 164 women from various faith traditions and churches Feb. 13 (dialed back from its original 200 reservations due to fire code regulations). Coming from Berryville and Holiday Island in Arkansas, and many towns in southwest Missouri, including Aurora, Billings, Eagle Rock, Mt. Vernon, Pulaskifield, Golden, and Cassville, participants enjoyed prizes, great food, entertainment, and collected $642 for the Alliance of Churches food pantry.