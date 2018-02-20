PCCW retreat in Lebanon focuses on the Annunciation & Visitation

PCCW retreat in Lebanon focuses on the Annunciation & VisitationLebanon MO
The First Annual Spiritual Retreat of area Parish Councils of Catholic Women (PCCW) was held Jan. 27 in the Family Center Gym at St. Francis de Sales Parish hosted by its PCCW. The focus and topic was the “Annunciation and Visitation,” presented by Mary Rowley, Spiritual Commission for the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW). Rowley is a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Bolivar.
Fifty-nine women attended the retreat from all corners of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, including 10 women from Sacred Heart Parish, Conway, MO.
“It was a delight to have them here,” said Judy Scheppmann, PCCW president of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon, the retreat’s host parish. “They do not have their own PCCW and they were the largest group from another church to attend the retreat.”
Pleased with the turnout and feedback, “We had a wonderful sharing of questions and discussions,” Scheppmann said.
Parish Spiritual Commissioner, Sr. Rose Marie O’Barski, CSFN, led the retreat’s reflections on themes surrounding the ‘Magnificat,’ which included St. Joseph’s role with the Holy Family.
“Due to the generosity of our parish PCCW,” Scheppmann said, “everyone was treated to goodie bags with gifts, giveaways, lunch, and desserts.”