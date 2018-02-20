PCCW retreat in Lebanon focuses on the Annunciation & Visitation

NCCW SPIRITUAL COMMISSION—Mary Rowley of Sacred Heart Parish, Bolivar, and Spiritual Commission chair for the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW) was the guest presenter at the regional PCCW Spiritual Retreat held Jan. 27 at St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon. (The Mirror)

The First Annual Spiritual Retreat of area Parish Councils of Catholic Women (PCCW) was held Jan. 27 in the Family Center Gym at St. Francis de Sales Parish hosted by its PCCW. The focus and topic was the “Annunciation and Visitation,” presented by Mary Rowley, Spiritual Commission for the National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW). Rowley is a member of Sacred Heart Parish, Bolivar.

Fifty-nine women attended the retreat from all corners of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, including 10 women from Sacred Heart Parish, Conway, MO.

“It was a delight to have them here,” said Judy Scheppmann, PCCW president of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon, the retreat’s host parish. “They do not have their own PCCW and they were the largest group from another church to attend the retreat.”

Pleased with the turnout and feedback, “We had a wonderful sharing of questions and discussions,” Scheppmann said.

Parish Spiritual Commissioner, Sr. Rose Marie O’Barski, CSFN, led the retreat’s reflections on themes surrounding the ‘Magnificat,’ which included St. Joseph’s role with the Holy Family.

“Due to the generosity of our parish PCCW,” Scheppmann said, “everyone was treated to goodie bags with gifts, giveaways, lunch, and desserts.”

PCCW RETREAT—Ten women from Sacred Heart Parish, Conway, MO, attended the regional PCCW Spiritual Retreat held Jan. 27 in St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon. Not having their own PCCW, they were the largest group from another church to attend the retreat. Judy Scheppmann (far right), is the PCCW president from St. Francis De Sales Church, Lebanon, MO. (The Mirror)