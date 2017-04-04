Pi day/pie day held in Oran

INTERESTING FACTS OF ‘PI’—Logan Rose told an interesting fact on pi to the student body in Guardian Angel School, Oran, as Traci Hency held the pi symbol. In addition to pi facts, everyone also enjoyed a piece of pie. (The Mirror)

In math, Pi is equivalent to 3.14, so March 14 is considered “Pi Day.“ At Guardian Angel School in Oran, it is also known as Pie Day. Ann Whistler, math teacher, had the eighth grade students tell interesting facts about pi to all the students. Next, the students get to go through a line and pick out a piece of pie to eat. The pies, napkins, cups, plates, juice and forks were all brought in by the students in Whistler’s fourth-eighth grade math classes. Everyone at school looks forward to Pi (Pie) Day each year.