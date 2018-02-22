Pope Francis confirms that Paul VI will be a Saint this year

Pope Francis & Blessed Paul VI. (Vatican Media)

The official date will soon be made known

“Paul VI will be a Saint this year,” announced Pope Francis.

In his address during the meeting with the parish priests of Rome, which was held on Thu., Feb. 15, 2018, in the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, Pope Francis announced that Blessed Paul VI will be canonized in 2018. It’s a great event for the universal Church, although the official date has yet to be established.

“There are two Bishops of Rome (recent ones) already Saints (John XXIII and John Paul II). Paul VI will be a Saint this year,” said the Holy Father.

The Pontiff also pointed out that John Paul I might be beatified, as his Cause is open in the Pontifical Congregation. Joking, the Argentine Pope added: “And Benedict and I are on the waiting list: pray for us.”

Miracle

Last Feb. 8, the cardinals expressed their favorable opinion for the recognition of a miracle due to Paul VI’s intercession.

On Dec. 13, 2017, the theologians of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints approved the recognition of the “miracle,” whereas the Medical Commission issued previously a favorable opinion.

The cure, which happened in 2014, was a little girl of the Verona region of Italy. Before her birth, little Amanda survived a proven risk of abortion. She will be three-years-old at Christmas.

Beatification

Pope Francis beatified Paul VI (1897-1978) on Oct. 19, 2014, at the end of the first Synod of Bishops on the Family.

On Dec. 20, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI approved the Decree recognizing that Paul VI lived the Christian and human virtues in a “heroic” way.

The miracle for the Beatification was the inexplicable cure of a boy, in the mother’s womb, in California 18 years before. The child was threatened with death or severe malformations, which led the doctors to advise an abortion.