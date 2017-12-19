Pope Francis names new Bishop for Jefferson City

Pope Francis has named Fr. Shawn McKnight, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita, as the new bishop of Jefferson City after accepting the resignation of Bp. John R. Gaydos.

The appointment was publicized in Washington on Nov. 21, 2017 by Abp. Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the US.

“I welcome Bishop-elect McKnight to the State of Missouri and the Diocese of Jefferson City,” said Bp. Edward M. Rice of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. “I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with him as the Bishops of the State of Missouri further the mission of the Church.”

Fr. Shawn McKnight was born June 26, 1968. He was ordained a priest for the diocese of Wichita on May 28, 1994.

He earned a master of arts degree and a master of divinity degree from the Pontifical College Josephinum (1993-1994) and later earned a Licentiate of Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Athenaeum of St. Anselm in Rome in 1999. In 2001, he earned a Doctor of Sacred Theology also from the Pontifical Athenaeum of St. Anselm.

Assignments after ordination include: associate pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Wichita (1994-1997); pastoral administrator, St. Patrick Parish, Chanute (1999); chaplain, Newman University, Wichita (2000-2001); priestly service, St. Mary’s Parish, Delaware (2003-2008); pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Wichita (2008-2010); priestly service, parishes in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Washington (2010-2015); presbyteral council and college of consultors, Wichita (2000-2005); pastor, Church of the Magdalen, Wichita (2015-present).

Fr. McKnight formerly served as executive director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations (CCLV) of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) from 2010-2015. He has also held numerous academic, professional and academic society positions among them serving as director of Liturgy and director of Formation at the Pontifical College Josephinum.





Bishop John Gaydos

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bp. John R. Gaydos, who has served as the third bishop of Jefferson City.

Bishop Gaydos was born August 14, 1943 and will turn 75 this August. On June 25, 1997, Gaydos was appointed Bishop of Jefferson City by Pope John Paul II. His episcopal ordination and installation was on August 27, 1997.

He also served within the US Conference of Catholic Bishops as Chairman of the Committee on Priestly Life and Ministry, now known as the Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations (CCLV).

The Diocese of Jefferson City comprises 22,127 square miles. It has a total population of 920,234 people of which 81,958 or 11 percent, are Catholic.

The episcopal ordination and installation of Bishop-elect McKnight will be Tue., Feb. 6, 2018, in the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Jefferson City, MO.