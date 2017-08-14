Prayer, penance, reparations for peace

100th anniversary of apparitions at Fatima

Bishop Edward M. Rice on Our Lady of Fatima:

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s appearance to the three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal: St. Francisco de Jesus Marto (June 11, 1908-April 4, 1919), his sister St. Jacinta de Jesus Marto (March 11, 1910-Feb. 20, 1920), and their cousin Lúcia Santos (1907–2005).

Together, Our Lady appeared on six different occasions between May and October. Dressed in white and “brighter than the sun,” Mary warned the children of the dire consequences if the world continued to reject God. Six popes have since proclaimed her specific and decisive call to conversion and repentance. Pope Francis, who dedicated his papacy to Our Lady of Fatima in 2013 and who consecrated the world to her, recently visited Fatima for the anniversary.

At its core, the message of Fatima is this: without God we walk in darkness. And in this day of rising atheism, the darkness has intensified. To counter that darkness, Our Lady asked the three shepherds to pray and sacrifice. She also requests the same of us—to offer our sufferings to the Lord for the sake of sinners and to pray the rosary each day to bring about peace. Each of us is invited to do our part for the salvation of the world through prayer and reparation. That was the message of her first appearance on May 13, 1917.

Second apparition

At the second apparition, Mary taught the shepherds the prayer for the end of each decade, “O my Jesus, forgive us our sins. Save us from the fires of hell. Lead all souls to heaven, especially those in most need of Thy mercy.” The anniversary of that particular apparition was June 13.

The July 13 apparition includes the secret of Fatima in three parts. While there is much speculation on these “secrets,” it does involve war, consecration, and persecution. Again, the response to these secrets is praying the rosary. Regarding the secrets, Sr. Lucia, in 2005 stated, “Don’t dwell on the miracles and secrets: We are going to be judged on the Ten Commandments when we die. We must stop offending God. We must know God.”

Rosary for peace

Prior to the fourth apparition, Aug. 19, the children were kidnapped, imprisoned, and threatened with death unless they recanted their words about the “beautiful Lady.” Our Lady urges us to “Pray, pray, very much … Make sacrifices for sinners.” Continuing that same message, with the fifth apparition, Sept. 13, Mary continues to urge us to pray the rosary for peace.

Finally, in the sixth apparition, the anniversary of which is on Oct. 13, 70,000 gathered and witnessed the “miracle of the sun.” It was then that Our Lady stated that she was Our Lady of the Rosary. She called people to amend their lives and ask pardon for their sins: “They must not offend Our Lord anymore, for He is already too much offended.”

Mary’s message to the children at Fatima was essentially a call to conversion, faith, prayer, penance, and hope. In fact, St. John Paul II summarized the message of Fatima with his words, “Mary’s message at Fatima can be synthesized in these clear, initial words of Christ: “The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the Gospel” (Mk 1:15).

Reparation

The idea of offering sacrifices for a spiritual good no doubt seems a bit foreign in our materialistic, comfort-driven culture. Pope Benedict XVI addressed this situation in his 2007 encyclical on hope: “There used to be a form of devotion … that included the idea of ‘offering up’ the minor, daily hardships that continually strike at us … giving them meaning.” Reparation is an act of love to God to help compensate for someone’s failure or refusal to love. When a person offers some good deed or act of self-denial as reparation to God, he is saying, “God, I love you” in order to make up for an offense against God when someone else says, “God, I do not love you.”

Mary’s message teaches us to make sacrifices for sinners, to offer penance, and to pray the rosary every day. Pope Francis put it this way on May 13, 2017, when we offer sacrifices for others, we have the opportunity “to offer yourself to God.”

The angel prayer, now attached to the rosary says it so well, “My God I believe, I adore, I trust, and I love Thee. I beg pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not trust, and do not love Thee.”

On May 13, 1981, the anniversary of Fatima, Pope John Paul II was shot in St. Peter’s Square by Ali Agca, a Turkish assassin. The Pope would go on to say, “One hand shot the gun. It was a mother’s hand that guided the bullet’s path.” That bullet is now part of Our Lady’s crown.





Spiritual weaponry

We are not powerless against the evils of our world. Looking around at the chaos, violence, and what seems to be the degradation of our society with immorality, we have the weapons needed to engage the battle—the rosary.

In a letter to Cardinal Caffarra, Sr. Lucia said, “The final battle between the Lord and the reign of Satan will be about marriage and the family.” Could it be that we are just in the beginning stages of that battle? While some do not prefer such militaristic imagery, the reality is we have been given the weapons for the battle—the rosary. To quote Pope Pius IX, “Give me an army saying the rosary and I will conquer the world.”

When all seems dark and the powers beyond our control are on the verge of overwhelming us, we know what to do. It might seem simple and maybe even childish or naïve, but the answer is the rosary, the scapular, prayer, and penance.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.