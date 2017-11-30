Prayers for the first week of Advent

Sunday

Opening Prayer:

Let us pray that we may take Christ’s coming seriously.

All-powerful God, increase our strength of will for doing good that Christ may find an eager welcome at his coming and call us to his side in the kingdom of heaven, where he lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Lord God, I sense your power, your might and I stand in awe, painfully aware of how poor and weak I am before you.

As I begin this Advent journey, teach me to turn to you in my fear and sorrow.

I don’t want to keep making my heart hard against you turning a deaf ear to your invitation.

Only you can help me to soften, to be like the clay in your gentle potter’s hands.

Amen.

Monday

Opening Prayer:

Lord our God, help us to prepare for the coming of Christ your Son.

May he find us waiting, eager in joyful prayer.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Loving God, I sense that all is your creation and everything, and all of us, are being drawn back toward your loving heart.

Help me to be a person of peace, To speak about it in an uneasy world, And to live it among the people you have put into my life every day.

Light in me a desire to prepare for your coming to stand in the darkness, waiting, eager and filled with joy.

Amen.

Tuesday

Opening Prayer:

God of mercy and consolation, help us in our weakness and free us from sin.

Hear our prayers that we may rejoice at the coming of your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

God of forgiveness, I turn to you in my great weakness and beg for your help.

Let me feel the joy growing in my heart as I anticipate your coming.

I hear the message of the prophets of old and know that the Messiah will bring new life and new ways of living.

From the humbleness of my life, help me to grow and bloom and hear the words that will change the world.

Amen.

Wednesday

Opening Prayer:

God of mercy and consolation, help us in our weakness and free us from sin.

Hear our prayers that we may rejoice at the coming of your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Lord of all, you seek me out and ask me to go with you.

As I begin these early days of Advent help me to listen for your call in my life.

Give me the courage to listen to your voice and the freedom to leave my fishing boats and my nets and follow you.

I want to draw strength from your friend, Andrew, and from your presence in my life, always befriending me and offering me your love.

Amen.

Thursday

Opening Prayer:

Father, we need your help.

Free us from sin and bring us to life.

Support us by your power.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

God of strength and protection, I turn to you because I need help.

I long to be free enough to trust that I can lean on you.

But I become afraid.

Help me to trust in you, Lord.

Your strength and power are a gentle place of protection.

Be a safe refuge when I am being trampled.

I long for your help, your protecting care.

Help to deliver me from the cold loneliness of these dark nights.

Amen.

Friday

Opening Prayer:

Jesus our Lord, save us from our sins.

Come, protect us from all dangers and lead us to salvation, for you live and reign with the Father and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Jesus, protector, I long for your coming.

The promise of new light is there if only I can believe.

Protect me from dangers and lead me through the gloom and darkness to the joy I so long to find in you.

Lift me from my lowly sins and give me the promise of salvation with no more shame, only the light and saving grace of your love.

Let the ancient dream be fulfilled in you and peace come to this life and world.

Amen.

Saturday

Opening Prayer:

God our Father, you loved the world so much you gave your only Son to free us from the ancient power of sin and death.

Help us who wait for his coming, and lead us to true liberty.

Closing Prayer:

Lord of Hope, Dare I? Can I really hope?

From out of the darkness I sense a dim light ahead, the light of your coming into the world.

I so long for the time when you are no longer hidden from me and my deepest desire is to trust in your warm voice I hear behind me, guiding me along a hidden path I do not know.

Dry my tears, heal my wounds and help me to wait for the dawning of the dim light ahead, with a brighter vision of healing and freedom.

Amen.

