Prayers for the second week of Advent, Dec. 10

Sunday

Opening Prayer:

Let us pray that nothing may hinder us from receiving Christ with joy.

God of power and mercy, open our hearts in welcome.

Remove the things that hinder us from receiving Christ with joy, so that we may share his wisdom and become one with him when he comes in glory, for he lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Comforting God, You have touched my heart and told me not to fear.

Thank you for offering me your gentle love.

You speak tender words to the darkness in my heart and offer gentle care in warm arms outstretched to welcome me home.

You know me so well, and I feel my heart rise in your familiar presence.

There is a flicker of hope.

Finally I will let my life be touched by the strength of your courage and I will rejoice in the news that my savior is near.

Amen.

Monday

Opening Prayer:

Lord, free us from our sins and make us whole.

Hear our prayer, and prepare us to celebrate the incarnation of your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit one God forever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

God of Strength, I need your courage.

You offer to make firm the knees that are weak.

Only you know how frightened I so often am.

And you do offer me strength.

There is the promise of your Son’s coming and knowing that you will save me.

I can’t do this on my own no matter how often I think I can.

Give me the humility to ask for your help and open heart to accept your healing and love in my life.

Amen.

Tuesday

Opening Prayer:

Almighty God, help us to look forward to the glory of the birth of Christ our Savior: his coming is proclaimed joyfully to the ends of the earth, for he lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Almighty God, I hear it over and over: you are coming to me.

I feel my heart stir in anticipation, and I sense that you are inviting me to enter more deeply into the mystery of your birth.

Help me to feel renewed patience settle in my heart, and to lift my face in joy.

I have been like a lost lamb, but I hear your voice calling me and I feel how deeply you want me to return.

Somehow I know that you rejoice in my desire to find you.

Help me not to be afraid to say out loud, to believe: Here is God, coming into my life.

Amen.

Wednesday

Opening Prayer:

All-powerful Father, we await the healing power of Christ your Son.

Let us not be discouraged by our weaknesses as we prepare for his coming.

Keep us steadfast in your love.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Loving and powerful God, Some days I can only be in awe of your power and love.

You never tire of supporting me.

I constantly ask for help knowing you will always be there.

From some place deep in my soul, I hear you calling me by name and I prepare with a joyful heart for your coming.

Grant me the gift of hope, patience and waiting in these Advent days because I want the focus of my waiting to be on you.

I want to praise and glorify you with my life.

Let me live my gratitude to you, rejoicing!

Amen.

Thursday

Opening Prayer:

Let us pray, That through the prayers of the sinless Virgin Mary, God will free us from our sins.

Father, You prepared the Virgin Mary to be the worthy mother of your son.

You let her share beforehand in the salvation Christ would bring by his death, and kept her sinless from the first moment of her conception.

Help us by her prayers to live in your presence without sin.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

God of us all, Thank you for the gift of Mary in my life.

I rely on her to intercede for me with her son, and to guide me, especially in my family.

Help me to learn the grace of humility, and give me the courage to say “yes” to you without always knowing where it will lead.

Release me from the fears that grip me, the pride and stubbornness that keep me from you and others.

Let me turn to Mary, so human, for an example of how I might live my own life more freely, more loving and more aware of you.

May the Lord bless us, protect us from all evil and bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

Friday

Opening Prayer:

Closing Prayer:

Saturday

Opening Prayer:

Lord, let your glory dawn to take away our darkness.

May we be revealed as the children of light at the coming of your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

God of my heart, Some days I just feel like I am stumbling around in the darkness.

It is then – and only then – that I turn to you.

Soften my hardened heart, open my closed-in spirit and take away the darkness in my life.

If I just let myself feel your glory dawning, full of brightness, I could look around to see myself revealed in you.

Let me be a child of your light and feel the fire of your love and the glory of your words.

Most of all, let me be grateful to you.

Amen.

Printed with permission from Catholic Expert.