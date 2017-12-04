Prayers for the third week of Advent, Dec. 17

Sunday

Opening Prayer:

Let us pray that God will fill us with joy at the coming of Christ.

Lord God, may we, your people, who look forward to the birthday of Christ experience the joy of salvation and celebrate that feast with love and thanksgiving.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

I lift my heart up to you, Lord, to thank you for the blessings you shower on me each day.

You are the joy of my soul.

I know that in your great love, I am held and protected by you.

I pray and listen to the good news you send; I ask and feel the healing.

I am freed by you from the things in this world that let me hide from you.

I rejoice, I rejoice, down to my soul.

Help me to prepare my heart to be open and able to receive your immense love.

May the Lord bless us, protect us from all evil and bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

Monday

Opening Prayer:

Lord, hear our voices raised in prayer.

Let the light of the coming of your Son free us from the darkness of sin.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Is it that I haven’t seen you, God?

Have I been looking someplace else for you?

Or have my eyes been covered by the distractions in my life?

And yet you are so faithful in your love for me.

I see now with a new vision and great hope, because my heart is enraptured by your love.

I pray to you and feel the power of your coming, like a light on the path before me guiding me to return your love even more.

Let me raise my voice with new courage and deep joy to give you praise with my life.

May the Lord bless us, protect us from all evil and bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

Tuesday

Opening Prayer:

Father of love, you made a new creation through Jesus Christ your son.

May his coming free us from sin and renew his life within us, for he lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit one God, forever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Lord of such compassionate wisdom, How often do I exalt myself and ignore you?

I look over the heads of my more humble brothers and sisters, not seeing how they rely on you so much more than I do.

Help me to learn from them to make you the center of my life.

You invite me to not be ashamed of what I have done in my life, but instead offer me a refuge.

Let me call out to you; hear me:

Give me the grace to see those around me who are brokenhearted.

Guide me in staying with them in their sorrows.

I ask for the courage to help them in all the ways they need it and to be your servant on this earth.

May the Lord bless us, protect us from all evil and bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

Wednesday

Opening Prayer:

Father, may the coming celebration of the birth of your son bring us your saving help and prepare us for eternal life.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Dearest Lord, Your invitation settles in my soul:

‘Turn to me and be safe.’

Something lets go inside when I take those words into my heart.

They are an invitation for me to rest.

So many moments of my life are filled with my own needs.

‘Turn to me and be safe,’ you say to me again.

Give me the great grace to let go from the depths of my soul.

Help me to be released from the demons I cling to with so much fear.

I hear your invitation to ask for help and I begin to list all the places in my life that need healing.

‘Turn to me and be safe.’

You promise your saving help and I know it is the only thing that can heal me.

I feel your presence in my life and am aware of the growing joy I feel as I anticipate celebrating the birth of your son.

Amen.

Thursday

Opening Prayer:

Lord, our sins bring us unhappiness.

Hear our prayer for courage and strength.

May the coming of your Son bring us the joy of salvation.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

God of salvation, you promise us strength and courage in our lives if only I ask.

You forgive me and touch me with your enduring love.

My past life does not matter.

You have forgiven me and you love me with such tenderness.

As I ponder the blessings of the days ahead, and am so grateful for your forgiveness, I ask to feel the jubilation and song break out in my life today.

May the Lord bless us, protect us from all evil and bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

Friday

Opening Prayer:

All-powerful Father, guide us with your love as we await the coming of your Son.

Keep us faithful that we may be helped through life and brought to salvation.

We ask this through our Lord, Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Jesus, you shine a light into the darkness of my life.

I am like a plant in limited sun, and I find my being turning toward you longing to be closer, wanting only to draw near.

Help me to be faithful in the big decisions of my life and in the smallest of ways I live out each day.

My goal is salvation, Lord, and I am painfully aware I can’t do that myself.

Teach me to be patient, to be faithful.

I know there is so much more grace I need and so much more you want to give me.

Help me to be open to it and to recognize the many gifts you give me each day.

May the Lord bless us, protect us from all evil and bring us to everlasting life.

Amen.

Saturday

Opening Prayer:

Father, creator and redeemer of us all, you decreed, and your Word became man, born of the Virgin Mary.

May we come to share the divinity of Christ, who humbled himself to share our human nature, for he lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

Closing Prayer:

Oh, God of wisdom, I want to praise you and give you my life.

Like a loving parent, you bless me.

You have watched over me, knowing my history and the path that led me to you.

Thank you for the peace you promise peace in my life.

I ask that I be always aware of the strength of your great power.

May it never leave me.

So many people before me in so many generations, have served you so humbly, answering your call.

Please give me the wisdom and courage to be your humble servant.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel Shall come to thee, O Israel!

Amen.

Printed with permission from Catholic Expert.