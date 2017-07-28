Principal named Franciscan Federation Educator of the Year

Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF

Franciscan Bro. David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, was recently named Franciscan Federation Educator of the Year. Brother Migliorino has been a member of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn for 44 years, and he has served as principal at Notre Dame Regional High School, Cape Girardeau, for 18 of them.

“I recently celebrated my one-year anniversary as Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau,” said Bp. Edward M. Rice. “One of my first visits in the diocese was to Notre Dame High School. As soon as I walked through the front doors, I experienced the strong Catholic spirit that is fully alive there.”

The criteria for Franciscan Federation Educator of the Year seeks out religious who were alive sought to identify with passion; allow the light to shine through them with radiance, transparency, clarity, and optimism; those who are a beacon of light for others, especially the marginalized; witness to the challenge and power of gospel values in daily living; and live in a way that speaks of the importance of “being and presence,” not solely on “doing.”

“Notre Dame has been a Top 50 Catholic High School in the nation for over 12 years,” Bp. Rice said. “This is the direct result of the strong leadership of faculty, staff, and its principal, Bro. David Migliorino, OSF. By their examples of living out gospel values in daily life, students receive a fully integrated and authentic Catholic education across all academic disciplines, as well as in areas of student activities and service projects.”

Brother Migliorino received his undergraduate degree in History and Secondary Education from St. Francis College; his Master’s Degree in Administration from St. John’s University, and his Educational Specialist Degree from St. Louis University. He holds a New York State Certification in History and Administration.

Brother Migliorino has taught elementary and secondary school for 40 years in Brooklyn, NY, Connecticut, and Missouri. He has been an administrator for the past 26 years, having served at St. Joseph’s High School in Connecticut, St. John the Baptist High School in St. Louis, and presently at Notre Dame Regional High School, Cape Girardeau, MO.

A committed leader, Bro. Migliorino has served on various councils of religious in the Diocese of Bridgeport, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, and the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He believes very much in the mission of Franciscans, especially as Francis loved the poor, the Eucharist, and the Church. Brother Migliorino currently serves on the General Council for the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn.

Brother Migliorino’s joy in interacting with high school students is obvious.

“Notre Dame Regional High School is a model institution of Catholic education,” Bp. Rice said.