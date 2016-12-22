Queen of Angels daycare Christmas pageant

The religious community of the Congregation of Mary, Queen, next door to The Catholic Center in Springfield, coordinated its annual Christmas pageant on Tue., Dec. 20. The community runs Queen of Angels daycare. Parents, friends, Bishop Edward Rice, Bishop Emeritus John J. Leibrecht, and The Catholic Center staffers enjoyed the performance, which also included gifts for the children from Bishop Rice and a visit from Santa Claus.

Photo gallery of pageant here

SANTA VISIT–Santa stopped in at Queen of Angels daycare to see the children. Bishop Rice helped pass out treats and gifts for the youth Dec. 20 before the Christmas Pageant under the direction of the Congregation of Mary, Queen. (The Mirror)