Reaching out, providing hope, changing lives: Catholic Charities Second Collection, Nov. 19

WOMEN PRAY—Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is the primary provider of disaster case management services in southern Missouri. As a faith-based agency, sometimes prayer is what is needed most at the moment before other services begin. Please give generously to the Second Collection for CCSOMO on Nov. 19, 2017, World Day of the Poor. (The Mirror)

‘Let us not live in word or speech, but in deed and in truth,” (1 Jn 3:28)

In the United States, more than 46 million people live in poverty. Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) is our local anti-poverty agency to help those in need find hope and a way to a more secure life. Catholic Charities puts faith into action.

Depending upon the year, eight of the 10 poorest counties in Missouri are within the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The faces of poverty in southern Missouri are often women and children. Take a moment to think about one person or one family you know affected by poverty or related issues such as unemployment, debt, lack of quality health insurance, a natural disaster, etc. What daily challenges do you imagine they face?

World Day of the Poor

When I heard that the Holy Father had chosen the 33rd Sunday of Ordinary Time for the annual celebration of World Day of the Poor, I was a little stunned as this day—Nov. 19, 2017—coincides with the Second Collection in all of our parishes for Catholic Charities.

The ongoing acts of mercy that Pope Francis calls the Church to on World Day of the Poor is exactly what Catholic Charities does in the name of each of us in the diocese. Support offered to this collection reaches those most vulnerable among us in southern Missouri and gives them a hand up for the long haul, not just a hand out.

Living in poverty creates undue stress and uncertainty in the lives of many of our brothers and sisters in our communities. Some of them are veterans, having served our country with honor; others are developmentally or physically challenged; others are recovering from natural disasters in southern Missouri, such as the flooding many experienced this past spring; others are elderly, and live on limited means; many others are homeless women who find themselves pregnant and want to deliver a healthy baby and position themselves with a more secure future. Catholic Charities performs acts of mercy day-in and day-out to those who need it the most.

There are 67,000 Catholics in the Church of Southern Missouri. Therefore, there should be 67,000 supporters of Catholic Charities. With your prayerful support of the CCSOMO Second Collection, our local agency is able to fulfill the urgings of Pope Francis to “love not just with words, but with deeds” this World Day of the Poor, and beyond.

“The poor are not a problem,” our Holy Father has said, “they are a resource from which to draw as we strive to accept and practice in our lives the essence of the Gospel.”

Thank you to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri for its witness of compassionate service to those in need in southern Missouri. Please join me and make a donation to Catholic Charities on Nov. 19. What better way for each of us to respond to the call of Pope Francis to live our faith through concrete actions, allowing us to understand the deepest truth of the Gospel.

For more on CCSOMO and its services, log on to www.ccsomo.org.

For more information concerning World Day of the Poor and the Second Collection for Catholic Charities, consult the recent edition of The Mirror HERE.