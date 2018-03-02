Redwings place Fifth in tournament

PAROCHIAL LEAGUE—The Guardian Angel Lady Redwings of Oran participated in the North-South Parochial League Invitational at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 10-11 and 17-18. They were seeded 12th in the tournament and were able to finish with a Fifth place trophy in the contest. Pictured were (front row) Dalaini Bryant, Taylor Hobbs, and Haley Webb; (second row) Coach John Webb, Daley Siebert, Ainsley Burnett, Lydia Tankersley, Mary Ann Renaud, Traci Hency, Emma Steimle, and Asst. Coach Matt Kiefer. (The Mirror)
