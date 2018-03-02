Rummage sale generates funds for Boys & Girls Club

ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE RESULTS IN DONATIONS—The Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) at Our Lady of the Ozarks Parish in Forsyth, MO, organizes a twice-yearly rummage sale that resulted in a recent check to the local Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, Forsyth Unit, for $500. Presenting the donation with the children of the club were Fr. Dave Hulshof, pastor, Jake Silvas, Sr. Charlotte Flarlong, SSND, Patrick Stewart, Mike Stenger, Eric Peterson, and Bert Houle (not pictured: Fritz Otto and John Loughner. (The Mirror)

Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church recently presented a $500 gift to The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, Forsyth Unit. The Catholic Church in Forsyth holds two rummage sales a year that support not only the church, but also various organizations within the community.

Organized by the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) proceeds of the sales generate around $30,000 a year.

“Most of the parish is involved in the rummage sale and the guys just do the ‘heavy lifting,’” said John Loughner.

Loughner and parishioners Jake Silvis, Mike Stenger, Fritz Otto, Bert Houle, and Eric Peterson make up “Six Men With a Truck” or the “Rummage Sale Posse,” as they like to call themselves. The Posse chose the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, Forsyth Unit, as the recipient of the “men’s gift” this year.

The men find the club vital to Forsyth and area youth.

“We wanted to support their continuing efforts in providing a place for our youth after school and during the summer; it’s about sharing our blessings,” said Loughner.

Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks serves over 1,500 youth every year, providing afterschool and summer programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character, and citizenship. Costing only $30 per child per school year, the Club will never turn a child away for their inability to pay.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community that invests in the youth and sees the impact the Club has on their success,” said Patrick Stewart, Director of Operations at Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.

Upcoming rummage sale

The next rummage sale at Our Lady of the Ozarks Catholic Church is April 26-28. If you have any items to donate to the church sale or are interested in getting involved, please contact the “Posse” at (913) 944-2664 and ask for John to arrange pickup.