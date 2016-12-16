School-wide service project benefits foster children Springfield MO ADVENT SERVICE—Students at Immaculate Conception School in Springfield filled mitten trees during the Advent Season. Mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and socks were collected throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas and donated to Sammy’s Window, which provides services to meet the needs of foster children in the Ozarks. (Submitted photo) Share This: Source: The-Mirror No CommentsGlenn - staffDecember 16, 2016Articles, Local NewsPermalink