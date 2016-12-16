School-wide service project benefits foster children

ADVENT SERVICE—Students at Immaculate Conception School in Springfield filled mitten trees during the Advent Season. Mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and socks were collected throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas and donated to Sammy’s Window, which provides services to meet the needs of foster children in the Ozarks. (Submitted photo)

ADVENT SERVICE—Students at Immaculate Conception School in Springfield filled mitten trees during the Advent Season. Mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and socks were collected throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas and donated to Sammy’s Window, which provides services to meet the needs of foster children in the Ozarks. (Submitted photo)

Share This:

Source:  

Leave a comment

name*

email* (not published)

website

Spam protection by WP Captcha-Free