Seminarians join Bishop Rice for Cardinals baseball in St. Louis

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME—Five diocesan Kenrick-Glennon seminarians in St. Louis joined Bishop Edward Rice at the Sept. 25, 2017, National League Baseball header between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Pictured were Josh Carroll, Rylee Hartwell, Bishop Rice, Daniel Belken, die-hard Cubs fan and native of Chicago Msgr. Tom Reidy, Vicar General and Chancellor of the Diocese, and pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Nixa; Fr. Tom Kiefer, Vice Chancellor and pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Springfield; Allen Kirchner, and John Hawks. Clearly the number of Cardinal fans in this group wasn't a factor in a Red Bird win, as the Cubs won the match-up with a final score of 10-2. (The Mirror)