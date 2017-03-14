Seminarians receive ministry of lector at Saint Meinrad

MINISTRY OF LECTOR—Two diocesan seminarians, Nicholas Koeppel and Nicholas Newton, received the ministry of lector on March 2 in St. Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad, IN. They are pictured with Bishop Edward M. Rice. (The Mirror)

Eighteen priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, received the ministry of lector on March 2, 2017, in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, of the Archdiocese of Louisville, installed the lectors.

The seminarians receiving the ministry were:

Joseph Augustin, Archdiocese of Nassau

Camerino Aviles-Ayala and George Jose, Diocese of Memphis

Michael Batz, Michael Clawson and Michael Dedek, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Joel Blaize, OSB, and Elias Leeuw, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Peter Chineke, Diocese of Springfield, IL

Edwin Jarboe, Archdiocese of Louisville

Nicholas Koeppel and Nicholas Newton, Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau

Gabriel Mills, Connor Plessala and Peyton Plessala, Archdiocese of Mobile

Michael Prakasam Puthumaisavari, Diocese of Palayamkottai, India

Dan Taylor and Timothy White, Diocese of Lexington

The ministry of lector is conferred upon those who prepare and proclaim readings from Scripture at Mass and other liturgical celebrations. A lector also may recite psalms between the readings and present the intentions for the general intercessions.