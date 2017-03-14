Seminarians receive ministry of lector at Saint Meinrad

Seminarians receive ministry of lector at Saint MeinradSt. Meinrad IN
Eighteen priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, received the ministry of lector on March 2, 2017, in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, of the Archdiocese of Louisville, installed the lectors.
The seminarians receiving the ministry were:
Joseph Augustin, Archdiocese of Nassau
Camerino Aviles-Ayala and George Jose, Diocese of Memphis
Michael Batz, Michael Clawson and Michael Dedek, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
Joel Blaize, OSB, and Elias Leeuw, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Peter Chineke, Diocese of Springfield, IL
Edwin Jarboe, Archdiocese of Louisville
Nicholas Koeppel and Nicholas Newton, Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau
Gabriel Mills, Connor Plessala and Peyton Plessala, Archdiocese of Mobile
Michael Prakasam Puthumaisavari, Diocese of Palayamkottai, India
Dan Taylor and Timothy White, Diocese of Lexington
The ministry of lector is conferred upon those who prepare and proclaim readings from Scripture at Mass and other liturgical celebrations. A lector also may recite psalms between the readings and present the intentions for the general intercessions.