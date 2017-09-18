Southeast football supports ‘Pink Up’ with auction

The Southeast Missouri State University football team has again partnered with Saint Francis Healthcare System to raise awareness for breast cancer through the “Pink Up” Auction.

Fans can begin bidding now at pinkupcape.com for the chance to personalize a player’s jersey with the name of a loved one on the back. These jerseys will be worn by Southeast football players during the UT Martin game on November 4.

New this year, the highest bidder will receive a 16”x30” custom frame that includes a personalized nameplate replica with the honoree’s name and jersey number, an image of the honoree and inspiration card. The auction closes October 9.

This collaboration, led by head coach Tom “Tuke” Matukewicz, is a way for Southeast football to celebrate survivors and honor those who have lost their battles with cancer. Southeast’s football team has helped raise more than $45,000 for breast cancer awareness over the last two years.

Saint Francis launched Pink Up in 2010 to raise awareness of breast cancer in the community. During the campaign, residents are encouraged to “pink up” their homes, businesses, and schools in support of the cause. Pink Up proceeds provide free mammograms and other cancer support services to local residents who otherwise could not afford them.

Since its inception, Pink Up has provided more than 3,500 free mammograms, 140 free ultrasounds and other screenings, free mobile mammography for residents of three Bootheel counties, and raised a total of $1.1 million dollars. Breast cancer affects one in eight women but by catching it early through important screenings such as mammograms, we have a better chance of beating this disease.

To learn more or to donate, please visit www.pinkupcape.com or call (573) 331-5133.

