Springfield Catholic radio gets boost in power





At 7 p.m., on Dec. 8, 2017, KQOH (“Our Lady, Queen of Heaven”) 91.9 FM radio in Springfield went back on the air after tower failure in Marshfield made its broadcast inconsistent and often, flat-out impossible.

“On the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, we came back on the air with double the power and closer to Springfield,” said Jim O’Laughlin of Catholic Radio Network, which owns and operates the station. “This should add some 250,000 people to the coverage area.”

With vital fiscal support, including local, private donations and pledges, land was purchased at Farm Road 80 and Farm Road 215 in Springfield and the relocated operation, new tower, and infrastructure was established last fall.

Located in Kansas City, MO, Catholic Radio Network has 15 stations in three states, including Colorado and Kansas. The network also offers podcasts on topics of interest, like “The Spiritual Life,” and “Priestly Celibacy,” as well as question and answer programming about the faith and being a Catholic Christian.

“There is no interference anywhere in Springfield,” said O’Laughlin. “KQOH 91.9 FM can be heard loud and clear to the south of Springfield as far as Highlandville; to the east, Lebanon; Urbana and Osceola to the north; and to the west, Mount Vernon.” One can also listen live Online.

Originally blessed and dedicated in 2013, Bp. Edward M. Rice will bless and re-dedicate KQOH 91.9 FM radio at 10:30 a.m. on Thu., Feb. 15. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Catholic Radio Network in Kansas City at thecatholicradionetwork.com.

Four stations, including one ‘home-grown,’ bring Catholic radio to diocese

Studies surrounding the impact of Catholic radio in a listening community by the national Catholic Radio Association include marriages saved, inactive Catholics brought back to the Church and the sacraments, suicides prevented, Mass attended more frequently, and listeners say they’re more spiritually engaged. Inspired by Catholic content, they’re more active in the parish, too.

“Our primary audience is educated Catholics stuck in traffic,” said Fr. Francis Hoffman, senior director of mission, programming, and development for Relevant Radio. Relevant Radio currently serves the Catholic Church with 127 stations reaching 39 states. “92 percent of adults listen to the radio every day. It’s much more powerful than television in shaping attitudes and is uniquely adapted to the task of evangelization.”

The first Catholic radio station in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau began broadcasting out of the offices of Sacred Heart Parish in Dexter, MO. Dedicated to the “Heart of Jesus and Mary,” KHJM 89.1 FM, hit the airwaves on March 25, 2010 and can be heard in many areas throughout southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel. It and its sister station in Cape Girardeau, 94.3 FM K232FF radio, are run by Covenant Network Catholic Radio.

Based in St. Louis, Covenant has over 40 stations in five states, including Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, and Louisiana. There, too, one can stream Online content or simply download the official Covenant Network Radio mobile App through Google Play of the iPhone App Store.

For more information or to make a donation to Covenant Network Catholic Radio, log on to ourcatholicradio.org.

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is a member of the national Catholic Radio Association. Its Mission of Evangelization encourages its members, “As a Catholic radio apostolate, you’re on the front lines of the Church’s call to evangelize, and every day is full of grace.”

After the Diocese made application for licensure with the FCC in 2014, a parish-based, low watt FM Catholic radio station was launched at St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Joplin, in 2015. “Father, Son, and Holy Spirit” (KFSS) 94.5 radio can be heard in and around Joplin. There, listeners can hear Bp. Edward Rice pray the rosary with diocesan seminarians, EWTN news, and local announcements.

As with Catholic radio everywhere, the diocese’s sole parish radio apostolate hopes to grow and expand its coverage area, develop more local content as well as institute programming in Spanish, and a 24-hour broadcast schedule. For more information or to donate, please contact Fr. J. Friedel at (417) 623-8643 or Email stpetersjoplin@yahoo.com, or Leslie Eidson at leidson@dioscg.org.