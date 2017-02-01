Steubenville youth events July 14-16 and 21-22 in Springfield

Steubenville STL Mid-America Youth Conferences are billed as high-energy, Catholic youth conferences where thousands of teens encounter Jesus Christ through dynamic speakers, engaging music, the Sacraments, small group discussions and fellowship. The conference is an outreach of Franciscan University in partnership with the St. Louis Archdiocesan Office of Youth Ministry. Two sessions will be held this year, July 14-16 and 21-23. They both take place on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, MO.

Why you should attend: Testimony from local teens

Official Trailer

Steve Angrisano

Bob Rice

Speakers

The first session will feature host Bob Rice, a musician and speaker who teaches at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio. Other musicians and speakers include Adam Bitter, Father Jim Crisman, Katie Hartfiel, Sean Forrest and Kyle Heimann.

The second session will feature host Steve Angrisano, who has presented at World Youth Day and NCYC. Other musicians and speakers include, again, Adam Bitter, Father Chris Martin, Sister Miriam Heidland, SOLT, Michael Gormley and Paul J. Kim.

Participants & Pricing

Participants range from freshman (entering the 9th grade in August, 2017) through those who graduate from high school in the spring of 2017. Chaperones are 21 and up. Some young adults (between 18 and 21) are allowed, but no younger children are allowed.

Event pricing depends on where you stay. Stay on campus and get five meals for $185 each person. Or you can find your own place to stay (in a hotel for example) and get three meals for $145 each person. Priests are free. Scholarships are available.

Registration Register through your local parish. Registration opens February, 9th at 10AM CST. Youth ministers, to register visit www.steubystl.com/registration. Brochure View the official flyer.

