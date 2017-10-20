Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) held in Lebanon Lebanon MO TEENS ENCOUNTER CHRIST (TEC)—The 160th Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) was held Aug. 5-7, 2017 in St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lebanon. Participants numbered 42 candidates and their team, representing 15 different parishes. The team included (not in order): Kirk Verhoff, Daniel Mezzacapa, Jimmy Mezzacapa, Deacon Jim Walters, Susie Walters, Andrew Peters, Deacon James Soptick, John Patton, Hunter Crockett, Isaac Mezzacapa, Korrie Buckman, Kathy Werner, Jennifer Bartlett, Emily Seiler, Crystal Folks, Ian Wille, Anna Padgett, Cindy Hiatt, Rick Mulheron, and Emma Buckman. The candidates were (not in order): Lydia (DJ) Austin, Dakota Risinger, Jacob Toombs, Rita Hempel, Jesus Martinez, Cale Bartlett, Alondra Sanchez, Sarah Smith, Jack Silberberg, Lydia Prescott, Austin (AJ) Perkins, Tristen Meints, Becca Williams, Kelsey Bartlett, Philomena Hempel, Sebastian Rhoades, Alexandria (Ally) Gerant, Garrett Belken, Noah Risinger, Mary Hempel, John Hubbert,and Jozie Jensen. (The Mirror) Share This: Source: The-Mirror No CommentsGlenn - staffOctober 20, 2017Articles, Local NewsPermalink