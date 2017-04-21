The Banquet of His Love

PRIEST IN SERVICE TO HIS PEOPLE—Fr. Scott Sunnenberg, pastor of St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark, washed a foot of Hayden Stout on Holy Thursday, April 13. Fr. Sunnenberg asked the Chris & Angie Stout family, with their children Gage, Hayden, Addyson, and Chase, to take part in the foot-washing ritual and spoke during his homily on the importance of faith formation in the home, where nurturing toward “Eucharistic amazement” begins. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)

Homily: Holy Thursday, 2017

St. Mary Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, April 14, 2017

After 30 years of obscurity, living in obedience to Mary and Joseph in Nazareth, and after three years of walking the dusty roads of Galilee—for Jesus—it all comes down to this night.

Preaching for three years about the love of God, with the audacity to call God “Abba Father,” teaching that the poor are blessed, and peacemakers are the children of God—and after all the miracles of raising the dead, healing the blind and the lepers, calming the wind and the seas, and after feeding 5,000 with three loaves and two fish—after all this, it comes down to this night.

This Last Supper, where bread and wine is shared, words are spoken, and a powerful example is given to us. Basic and simple, bread and wine, will be transformed into the Divine Presence—assuring us that our God will be with us to the end of time, just as He promised.

This promise is fulfilled in the beautiful words, “Take, do this in memory of me.” And with those words and simple elements, the Priesthood is established and the Eucharist is given to the Church. Our God is as close to us, and as essential to us, as the air that we breathe. An example is given, taking off his garments, he puts on the cloak of humility and service as he takes on the role of a slave and washes feet. Words are spoken, “As I have done, so you must do.” Yes, as he washes feet, so must we, also, commit ourselves to humble service.

But our Lord did so much more, and we too, are invited to do the same. We are called to forgive as he forgave, not seven times but 70 times seven times. We are called to simple trust like the birds of the sky or the flowers of the field. We are called to be that light that shines in the darkness or the salt that flavors the world.

We are called to be like the sinful who go and sin no more, or like the dead in spirit who are called to rise and come out. Yes, as the Lord has done so we must do.

Examples of humble service highlight this night at a meal with bread and wine where words are spoken, “This is my body, this is my blood. Do this in memory of me.” For 2,000 years, followers of Jesus have shared Eucharist, been formed by his Word, and taken up the challenge of his humble service. And every Holy Thursday, we recommit ourselves as a Church, and each one of us individually, to continue to share, to listen, and be touched by the washing of feet.

The Opening Prayer for this beautiful Mass refers to the Mass as the “Banquet of His Love.” We encounter his love in the Eucharist, and we are committed to share that same love with others, as we heed his example of humble self-sacrifice and service in love.