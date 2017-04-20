Third annual Bishop’s Walk raises over $15,000 for neighbors in need

FIRST BISHOP’S WALK—Ray Gumacio (left), Immaculate Conception Parish, Springfield, participated in the 2017 Bishop’s Walk April 1 at Springfield Catholic High School as did Bishop Edward M. Rice (right) for the first time. A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)

‘Thank you to our Catholic community for stepping out to serve the poorest and most vulnerable of our neighbors,” said Melinda Arnold, Catholic Charities director of development. “When we come together, we are an awesome force for good!”

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri held its Third Annual Bishop’s Walk for Catholic Charities—Families Helping Families—on April 1 and 2. Over 1,000 participants representing 30 parishes raised more than $15,000 in donations to help neighbors most in need throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

“A simple walk, the annual Bishop’s Walk, is an opportunity to love a neighbor in need,” Bp. Edward M. Rice said. “Thank you to everyone who came out and whose efforts allow Catholic Charities to serve those most vulnerable among us on behalf of all of us.”

In addition to many parishes hosting individual walks, parishioners gathered together at four main Walk sites in Cape Girardeau, Joplin, Sikeston, and Springfield. It was Bp. Edward Rice’s first Bishop’s Walk and he energetically led the walk at Springfield Catholic High School, a slow-down from his typical form of exercise: running. In fact, walkers that arrived early enough, got a glimpse of the Bishop running laps around the track, “warming up” before the walk.

Three locations for the Bishop’s Walk hosted client testimonials, first-hand accounts of how proceeds of the annual event have changed lives. Clients from Catholic Charities Veterans Program, Developmental Disabilities Program, and Disaster Recovery/Home Repair Program spoke of their experiences, and thanked all the walkers who make the services of these programs available.

Notre Dame Regional High School

Cape Girardeau was the site of two Bishop’s Walks. Thanks to Principal Br. David Migliorino, OSF, Notre Dame Regional High School (NDHS) students, faculty, and staff held its own Bishop’s Walk during the school day on March 29, and raised a remarkable $1,175.00! Among the student body of Notre Dame was senior Hunter Tucker, who creatively used a verse from the Book of Proverbs to craft a meaningful 2017 Bishop’s Walk T-shirt for participants to wear.

Traveling Trophies

Each year, two traveling trophies for the Bishop’s Walk are awarded, one for the Highest Percentage of Participation and another for Total Money Raised. Consistently the team to beat, St. Mary Parish, Lamar, earned both trophies in 2016. For the third year in a row, St. Mary Parish won the 2017 trophy for most participation, having 28.5 percent of its members who participated.

The 2017 trophy for Most Money Raised will go to Our Lady of the Cove Parish, Kimberling City, inching out St. Francis Xavier Parish, Sikeston, from the distinction by only $35. Arrangements will be made at a later date for Bp. Rice to formally present the trophies in Lamar and Kimberling City.

“A total of 80 people and nine dogs participated,” reported Mary Lippert from Our Lady of the Cove Parish.

Volunteers & sponsors

In addition to the corporate sponsors and underwriters a special thank you to the Men’s Club of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield, and the Knights of Columbus of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Joplin, for cooking breakfast for the walkers at their sites. In addition, thank you to Jeremy Chapman, St. Ambrose Parish, Chaffee, for cooking hamburgers at the Bishop’s Walk in Cape Girardeau, and to Aaron Gilliland, St. Denis Parish, Benton, for cooking hot dogs at the Sikeston Bishop’s Walk.

Please make plans to participate in next year’s Bishop’s Walk! For information on the variety of programming available from Catholic Charities and/or the 2018 Bishop’s Walk, check Online at www.ccsomo.org, or follow Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri on social media.

2017 Bishop’s Walk results

Highest Percentage of Participation

First Place: St. Mary Parish, Lamar

Second Place: St. Susanne Parish, Mount Vernon

Third Place: Our Lady of the Cove Parish, Kimberling City

Most Money Raised

First Place: Our Lady of the Cove Parish, Kimberling City

Second Place: St. Francis Xavier Parish, Sikeston

Third Place: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield