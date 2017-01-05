Third annual joint worship service to be held Jan. 18

The Roman Catholic Church and the Assemblies of God will hold a joint worship service on Wed., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. This is the third annual event always held during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 18-25 this year. The location of the ecumenical event alternates annually between a Catholic church and a pentecostal church. The worship service will be held Jan. 18 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Springfield. The speaker is Rev. Mark Hausfeld, President of the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS) at Evangel University also in Springfield.

Himself a graduate of Evangel University and AGTS, Rev. Hausfeld possesses broad pastoral, missionary, academic, and leadership experience. He formally served as the international director for Global Initiative: Reaching Muslim People and director of the Summer Institute for Islamic Studies at AGTS. He was an adjunct professor at AGTS from 2002-2008. Since 2009, Rev. Hausfeld served as associate professor of Urban and Islamic Studies at AGTS. He previously served as area director of Central Eurasia for Assemblies of God World Missions and as a missionary to Pakistan.

Hausfeld earned his BA from Evangel University, MDiv from AGTS and DMin from Northern Seminary. He is an ordained minister and presbyter in the Illinois District of the Assemblies of God.

Everyone is invited to attend the joint worship service. In addition to Bp. Edward M. Rice and Bp-Emeritus John J. Leibrecht, Fr. Paul McLoughlin, retired, Fr. Derek Swanson, CM, and Nick Lund Molfese, Director, diocesan Office of Social Ministry will be on-hand and participate in the event. A reception will follow the worship service to which everyone is invited. During the service, a charitable collection will be taken up to be donated to Trinity Hills Catholic Worker House & Farm.