Tragedy strikes Pierce City

From the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau:

As the investigations continue into the tragic deaths of Sara Spears, 40, and Kaydee Moerer, 10, in Pierce City, we respectfully request consideration and sensitivity for the students, faculty, and staff of St. Mary Catholic School in Pierce City.

We ask for prayers for the victims, their families, and the entire Pierce City community: May our loving Father continue to embrace them in His mercy and peace during this especially difficult time of loss, uncertainty, grief, and anxiety.

Beginning yesterday, seven licensed mental health professionals, including diocesan staffer William Holtmeyer, Jr., MS, NCC, LPC, CEAP, Director of Child and Youth Protection, are on site at the school, available for the students, teachers, and parents with a myriad of support. The goal is to keep things as routine and normal for the students while being present to them as needs arise.

Please find HERE one of several resources that is being offered to the community.

Media showing up at the elementary school for comment and/or photographs is not helpful to an atmosphere of routine and calm for our students or staff. Should you have any questions, please contact Leslie Anne Eidson, Director, Communications, Media, and Publications: leidson@dioscg.org, or telephone (417) 866-0841.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.