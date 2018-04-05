US bishops grateful for Pre-Synod on Young People, the Faith, and Vocational Discernment

PRE-SYNOD MEETING IN ROME—Pope Francis walked with youth at World Youth Day in Poland, July 2016. Three hundred youth representing different cultural and religious backgrounds gathered in Rome March 19-24 for a pre-synod meeting, a precursor to the October synod of bishops on “Young People, the Faith and the Discernment of Vocation.” Between the Rome gathering and participation via social media, some 15,300 young people took part in the discussion. (Photo courtesy of Vatican Media)

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Chairmen for the Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations and the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth have expressed gratitude for the openness and honesty of the young adults who participated as delegates to the Pre-Synodal Meeting in anticipation of this October’s Ordinary Synod of Bishops on Young People, the Faith, and Vocational Discernment.

On March 19-25, 2018, over 300 young adults, representing episcopal conferences, ecclesial movements, apostolates, and religious and educational institutions, came together for a pre-synodal gathering convened by Pope Francis to discuss the experiences, challenges, and hopes of their generation. At the conclusion of the gathering, on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018, the participants presented a summary document of insights and recommendations to Pope Francis. This document will be utilized, along with episcopal conference consultations and Online feedback from young people, in the development of the Instrumentum Laboris that will guide the October Synod.

“It is inspiring to hear such a great desire on the part of young adults for active participation and involvement in the Church, and a deep desire to grow in their faith,” said Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, CSsR, Chairman of the Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations. “I look forward to accompanying them on their vocational journey.”

“I am grateful that the delegates engaged in a robust dialogue and offered honest feedback for the bishops to consider in light of the upcoming Synod,” said Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, OFM Cap, Chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth. “I am particularly happy that the young adults are ready to work with the Church on better engaging their peers, especially those who have disconnected from the practice of the faith.”

The complete Pre-Synodal Document can be found Online at the Vatican Synod Website at: www.synod2018.va/content/synod2018/en/news/final-document-from-the-pre-synodal-meeting.html

The USCCB sent three young adult representatives to the Pre-Synodal Meeting: Bro. Javier Hansen, FSC, of the Lasallian Christian Brothers; Nick López of the University of Dallas; and Katie Prejean McGrady of Lake Charles, LA.. Mr. López also gave a 10-minute presentation on the state of youth and young adults in the Americas before the Holy Father and the synod delegates. In addition, other delegates from the US, nominated by their respective movements and institutions, included: Christian Huebner, seminarian from the Archdiocese of Washington; Rev. Nathaniel Johnson from the YOUTH 2000 movement; Nicole Perone from the Archdiocese of Hartford; Christopher Russo from the Ruthenian Catholic Eparchy of Passaic; Sr. Marie Faustina Paige Wolniakowski, RSM, from the Sisters of Mercy in Alma, Michigan; and Cherise Klekar and Briana Santiago, in formation with the Apostles of the Interior Life.

The official USCCB Web page for the Synod is www.usccb.org/synod-2018.

