US bishops launch 2017 Fortnight for Freedom

VIDEO on religious freedom may be found HERE.

The US bishops have launched a Website and video to mark the beginning of this year’s Fortnight for Freedom, focusing on religious freedom issues both at home and abroad. The Fortnight for Freedom takes place June 21-July 4.

The video, about 10 minutes long and viewable on the Fortnight for Freedom Website, features a number of legal, religious, and other personalities discussing the importance of religious liberty.

“Religious freedom is one of the basic freedoms of the human person because without religious freedom, the freedom of conscience, all other freedoms are without foundation,” Abp. Thomas Wenski of Miami says at the beginning of the video.

(Photo by Quinn Dombrowski via Flickr)

“A government that doesn’t acknowledge limits on its own power to regulate religious institutions is probably going to come after other institutions as well,” said Professor Rick Garnett of the Notre Dame Law School.

“When religious freedom goes away, and there is no transcendent authority, then the law is the only norm, and the people in power now are always the only power,” says Professor Helen Alvare of George Mason University Law School.

“The United States is the greatest country in the history of the world precisely because of the exceptional character of its relationship to faith which permeates every dimension of its evolution,” says Eugene Rivers II, an activist and Pentecostal pastor.

“Tragically, we see the killings, the martyrdom of Christians in Iraq, Libya, Egypt, and Syria,” says Abp. Wenski. The video then showed clips from the video of 21 Coptic Christians being martyred by the Islamic State in early 2015.

Professor Thomas Farr of Georgetown University noted the increased threat since the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision in June 2015, and also observed that viewpoints motivated by religion are being silenced.

The video also summarized “Dignitatis humanae,” the Second Vatican Council’s declaration on religious freedom, as well as noting Pope Francis’ concern for persecuted Christians around the world.

“We have to bring not just optimism, but genuine Christian hope,” says Archbishop Lori of Baltimore, head of the USCCB’s Committee on Religious Liberty, which was made a permanent structure of the conference at their annual spring meeting June 14.

The video closed with a montage of scenes and figures including the Selma to Montgomery March, Pope St. John Paul II, and the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

The USCCB’s Fortnight for Freedom Website provides a host of prayer and practical resources on the topic of religious freedom.

The prayer resources are based in Scripture as well as the examples of St. Thomas More and St. John Fisher, and are available in both English and Spanish.

Among the practical resources is a brief guide to the issue, which seeks to defend and clarify the bishop’s views, responding to concerns that defense of liberty is an affront to treating people “with equal dignity.”

Also included are summaries of religious liberty concerns in the United States and internationally. Domestically, issues listed include the HHS mandate, the right to practice faith in business, and religious institutes’ right to aid undocumented immigrants. Internationally, concerns are presented from the Central African Republic, Myanmar, and Mexico.

On May 4, the National Day of Prayer, Pres. Trump signed an executive order on religious liberty while surrounded by faith leaders, including Cardinal Donald Wuerl of DC and the Little Sisters of the Poor. The order called for agencies to consider different enforcement of the mandate and looser enforcement of the Johnson Amendment. It was modified from an earlier, leaked version which critics claimed would have allowed for unjust discrimination of LGBT people.

On May 31, a draft rule providing blanket protection from the mandate was leaked.

The bishops’ Website does not include the Johnson Amendment among its concerns.