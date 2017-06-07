US bishops provide senate moral principles for health care reform

As the US Senate begins to discuss health care reform, Card. Timothy M. Dolan of New York, Abp. William E. Lori of Baltimore, Bp. Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida, and Bp. Joe S. Vásquez of Austin provided moral principles to help guide policymakers in their deliberations.

In a letter sent on June 1, the Chairmen of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) stressed the “grave obligations” that Senators have “when it comes to policy that affects health care.” While commending the bill passed by the House of Representatives, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), for its protections for unborn children, the bishops emphasized the “many serious flaws” in the AHCA, including unacceptable changes to Medicaid.

“The Catholic Church remains committed to ensuring the fundamental right to medical care, a right which is in keeping with the God-given dignity of every person, and the corresponding obligation as a country to provide for this right,” the Chairmen wrote. “[T]hose without a strong voice in the process must not bear the brunt of attempts to cut costs.”

Cardinal Dolan is chairman of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities, Abp. Lori chairs the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, Bp. Dewane heads the USCCB Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and Bp. Vásquez is the chairman of the Committee on Migration.

The bishops outlined key principles for Senators such as universal access, respect for life, true affordability, the need for high quality and comprehensive medical care, and conscience protections.

If the Senate takes up the House bill as a starting point, the letter urges that lawmakers “must retain the positive elements of the bill and remedy its grave deficiencies.” Specifically, the Chairmen called on the Senate to: reject dramatic changes to Medicaid; retain the AHCA’s life protections; increase the level of tax assistance, especially for low-income and older people; retain the existing cap on costs of plans for the elderly; protect immigrants; and add conscience protections, among other things.

The full letter to Congress can be found here.