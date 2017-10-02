US Catholic Church: #sharejourney

I am currently reading A Pope and A President by Paul Kengor, a gift from Msgr. Edward Eftink, a retired priest of the diocese. It is a fascinating chronicle of President Reagan, Pope St. John Paul II, and of all things, the message of Fatima. It is a great read for history buffs.

Early on in the book is the quote, “War has forcibly separated husbands and wives, parents and children … It has caused the greatest and most tragic migration of peoples in all history. It has created a vast multitude of exiles, deluded, disheartened, desolate … In these homeless masses is the yeast for revolution and disorder.”

That quote is not in reference to the immigrant and refugee situation today. It is a quote from Pope Pius XII, referring to the so-called “Displaced Person,” or “DPs—an estimated 1.5 million people left homeless in Central and Eastern Europe as a result of the war [World War II].”

Today, we face a similar situation with refugees displaced by war, famine, or terrorist ideologies.





Share the Journey

On Sept. 27, Pope Francis asked us to join him in the “Share the Journey” campaign to highlight the plight of those around the world who have been driven from their homes. He asks us to love our neighbor and travel with them as they seek the lives of dignity and fulfillment that God intends for us all. The Holy Father launched the campaign on Sept. 27 with a symbolic gesture of reaching out to those forced from their homes.

This appeal is aimed at the Catholic Church worldwide, its message is carried in this country by three agencies who work on behalf of the displaced both here and abroad—the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), and Catholic Relief Services (CRS). As Pope Francis invites others to join him on this journey, the Catholic Church invites all those who share our concern to join us in this campaign.

For too many in America and around the world, migrants and refugees are seen as threatening—taking jobs, bringing crime, fomenting violence, even terror. But statistics show this is not the case. Very, very few people want to leave their homes. They are leaving because they are desperate. They might be fleeing a natural disaster—drought or flooding (as we saw here with Hurricanes Harvey or Irma). They might be fleeing violence—whether from gangs recruiting their children or from bombs dropped from the sky. They are often escaping from the very same terrorists who would do us harm.

What they deserve is not suspicion or fear but, as our faith requires, compassion and respect. We are not saying that all borders should be open or that immigrants should not be vetted. But we are saying that our attitudes and policies should be based on the fundamentals of our faith—on loving our neighbor, wherever she lives, and treating him as we would want to be treated ourselves.

These neighbors don’t always look like us, pray like us, dress like us, talk like us, or even live near us, but each one deserves a chance to flourish in this life.

This attitude toward refugees is fully in keeping with our faith tradition. The Old Testament often refers to the need to be hospitable to those fleeing foreign lands. And in Matthew 25, Jesus explicitly tells us to “welcome the stranger,” letting us know that whatever we do to the “least among us” we do for him.

The need is particularly acute now as over 65 million people are displaced globally—the highest level since World War II. Pope Francis has recognized their plight since the beginning of his papacy when he visited the Italian island of Lampedusa where many land on their way from Africa and the Middle East trying to reach Europe. As he has said, there is currently a great need for a “spirit of readiness to welcome those fleeing from wars and hunger, and solidarity with those deprived of their fundamental rights, including the right to profess one’s faith in freedom and safety.”

Week of prayer & action

Pope Francis envisions this campaign as both spiritual and practical, personal and political. He asks us to pray and reflect on this issue with Oct. 7 to 13 designated as a Week of Prayer and Action. He asks to seek out migrants and refugees in our neighborhoods, towns, and cities, to encounter their lives, to hear their stories. And he asks us to help ensure that our government meets its obligation to protect those who are suffering, wherever they are in our world. (DACA, border wall, immigration reform, travel ban, refugee limits).

The US is a wealthy nation, blessed with resources, and it is imperative that we show the international community our moral leadership on this issue, helping to prove that God is bountiful, that he has given us the means necessary to meet the needs of those in peril and in poverty, both here and abroad.

America has long welcomed the migrant. Throughout history, our country has been seen as a safe haven from those fleeing violence, persecution, and poverty. And the Catholic Church in the US has been filled with migrants from around the world—from Poland and Italy and Ireland and Mexico and Guatemala. In joining Pope Francis in the “Share the Journey” campaign, we ensure that these traditions continue, nourishing our response to a worldwide humanitarian crisis. For resources and more information, visit sharejourney.org.

Closing the 100th Anniversary of Fatima

As we approach the 100th anniversary of the final apparition of Our Lady of Fatima, His Eminence, Donald Cardinal Wuerl, will preside over the Consecration of the United States of America to Our Lady of Fatima’s Immaculate Heart. The Mass, on Friday evening, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. (ET) will be broadcast live on EWTN to 140 nations! I will celebrate the closing of the 100th Anniversary Oct. 13 in three locations: at 10:15 a.m., there is an all-school Mass in Notre Dame Regional High School, Cape Girardeau; I will lead the rosary in Saint Francis Medical Center at 12:30 p.m.; another rosary at 6:30 p.m. in St. Mary Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, followed by Mass at 7 p.m.

A diocesan prayer card for the 100th Anniversary of the Miracles at Fatima has been created for each parish and school. The prayer card holds the image of Our Lady of Fatima along with a prayer of consecration so that each of us may be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Please do not let this opportunity pass. Last year the Diocese was able to be consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as part of our 60th anniversary celebration. What a beautiful opportunity we now have to be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady of Fatima.