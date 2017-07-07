VBS: ‘Catch the Spirit of the Liturgy’

A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. (The Mirror)

Under the direction of Kathy Hotop-Raines, Director of Religious Education at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cape Girardeau, youth enjoyed a week of fun and learning at Vacation Bible School (VBS) held June 19-22. The round of smiling faces evidence the experience brought the children closer to Jesus while they learned more about the Church and its liturgy.

Daily themes

• Monday—Welcome to Church—We Gather for Mass

• Tuesday—We Listen to God’s Word—The Liturgy of the Word

• Wednesday—We Feast at the Table of Jesus—The Liturgy of the Eucharist

• Thursday—We are Sent to Love and Serve—The Concluding and Sending Rites

Fun happenings at VBS

Crafts

• Monday—Scratch off art fun projects and ceramic crosses from creative ewe. These were blessed Wednesday night at the 5:15 Mass by Fr. Francisco (“Paco”) Gordillo, associate pastor.

• Tuesday—Keepsake prayer boxes and Bible story Sticker scenes

• Wednesday—Painted Church Birdhouses and Last Supper sticker scenes

• Thursday—Religious Sand Art Symbols

Church tours

Each day the children toured a different part of the church. They learned about vestments, or “Father’s Sunday Clothes,” how to prepare for the Mass, Church etiquette, a walk through and explanation of the Mass, and many other fascinating items located in the Church. Youth also played a bible character matching game and a treasure hunt on the playground to review all the wonderful things they learned.

Bible stories and activities

• Monday—What does a priest do? Parts of the Mass—Liturgical Bingo

• Tuesday—The Lord’s Prayer, Liturgy Headbands

• Wednesday—The Eucharist and the Last Supper, Chalice, and Host Craft

• Thursday—A Servant’s Heart, The Story of the Good Samaritan, make cards for the nursing homes.

Religious movie time—Featuring the Brother Francis video series by Herald Entertainment

• Monday—The Mass—A Life Giving Prayer

• Tuesday—Let’s Pray! A Lesson on Prayer

• Wednesday—The Bread of Life—Celebrating the Eucharist

• Thursday—Following in His Footsteps—The Blessings of Living Out Our Faith