VBS: ‘Catch the Spirit of the Liturgy’Cape Girardeau MO
Under the direction of Kathy Hotop-Raines, Director of Religious Education at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Cape Girardeau, youth enjoyed a week of fun and learning at Vacation Bible School (VBS) held June 19-22. The round of smiling faces evidence the experience brought the children closer to Jesus while they learned more about the Church and its liturgy.
Daily themes
• Monday—Welcome to Church—We Gather for Mass
• Tuesday—We Listen to God’s Word—The Liturgy of the Word
• Wednesday—We Feast at the Table of Jesus—The Liturgy of the Eucharist
• Thursday—We are Sent to Love and Serve—The Concluding and Sending Rites
Fun happenings at VBS
Crafts
• Monday—Scratch off art fun projects and ceramic crosses from creative ewe. These were blessed Wednesday night at the 5:15 Mass by Fr. Francisco (“Paco”) Gordillo, associate pastor.
• Tuesday—Keepsake prayer boxes and Bible story Sticker scenes
• Wednesday—Painted Church Birdhouses and Last Supper sticker scenes
• Thursday—Religious Sand Art Symbols
Church tours
Each day the children toured a different part of the church. They learned about vestments, or “Father’s Sunday Clothes,” how to prepare for the Mass, Church etiquette, a walk through and explanation of the Mass, and many other fascinating items located in the Church. Youth also played a bible character matching game and a treasure hunt on the playground to review all the wonderful things they learned.
Bible stories and activities
• Monday—What does a priest do? Parts of the Mass—Liturgical Bingo
• Tuesday—The Lord’s Prayer, Liturgy Headbands
• Wednesday—The Eucharist and the Last Supper, Chalice, and Host Craft
• Thursday—A Servant’s Heart, The Story of the Good Samaritan, make cards for the nursing homes.
Religious movie time—Featuring the Brother Francis video series by Herald Entertainment
• Monday—The Mass—A Life Giving Prayer
• Tuesday—Let’s Pray! A Lesson on Prayer
• Wednesday—The Bread of Life—Celebrating the Eucharist
• Thursday—Following in His Footsteps—The Blessings of Living Out Our Faith