VBS highlights celebration of the Mass

A photo gallery of this event may be found HERE. Photos by The Mirror

During the week of July 31-Aug. 4, 60 students in grades kindergarten through sixth as well as 15 high school students attended the St. John Parish, Leopold, and St. Anthony Parish, Glennon, joint Vacation Bible School (VBS) in Glennon, MO.

The theme for the week was “Celebrating the Mass” in which the students learned all about the parts of the liturgy including what prayers we say, why we do what we do during Mass, and the names of items and symbols we see in Mass each week.

The youth also enjoyed a home-cooked meal, music lessons, crafts, and water games each night. The week was led by VBS director Jennifer Rosanna. Seminarian John Hawks, whose home parish is St. Benedict in Doniphan, assisted during the week by teaching some of the lessons to the children. The students were also able to participate in Eucharistic Adoration with pastor Fr. David Coon three nights and the praying of the rosary along with community members one night.

“This is the largest group of students I have ever had for VBS, ever,” said Rosanna. “We never could have had the success we had with VBS if it had not been for the awesome volunteers who helped make the crafts, cooked the food, and prepared the games each night.”

The week of VBS concluded with the children taking part in the Saturday evening Mass at Glennon, which was followed by a parish family picnic. The children and their families were able to test their knowledge from the week with a family trivia game in order to win prize baskets that were donated by community members.