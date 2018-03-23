What US Catholics see as Pope Francis’ most notable action

NOTABLE ACTIONS—Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter’s Square on March 14, 2018. (Photo by Daniel Ibanez/CNA)

What has been Pope Francis’ most notable action so far in his papacy?

A group of some 300 US Catholics was recently asked this question in a recent study conducted by the Pew Research Center, drawing a multitude of responses.

Participants were asked to explain in their own words the most noteworthy thing Pope Francis has accomplished during his past five years as pope, despite their personal opinions of him.

Nine percent said that Pope Francis has set a solid example of humility and overall Christian behavior. Another nine percent believes he has made the Church more accepting and welcoming.

“He seems to get the idea across that all people are important and worthy of attention and rights,” said one participant, according the Pew Research.

Eight percent noted the pontiff’s particular focus on the poor, while seven percent said he is noteworthy for his attention towards the LGBT community. Six percent applauded the extent of his global travel, through which he has made himself available to people all around the world. Another five percent believes he has united the Catholic community through dialogue.

Other categories receiving one-four percent each said that the Holy Father’s most significant action has been environmental care, peacemaking, addressing sex abuse, welcoming the divorced and remarried, spreading the faith, reforming the Vatican, or addressing immigration.

Similarly, four percent said the pope’s most notable action was a negative or neutral action, three percent said the answer is unclear, and four percent said that he has not yet done anything noteworthy.

One participant said that Pope Francis “gets too involved in things that don’t concern the Church,” while another said he is “more liberal than the popes before him.”

The largest group of respondents, 29 percent, declined to answer or did not come up with a response.

Pope Francis marked the fifth year of his pontificate this week, and he continues to receive an overall favorable opinion from US Catholics, at around 84 percent.

The majority of US Catholics, approximately 58 percent, also believe the pope is making major changes to benefit the Church, while around 94 percent view him as compassionate.