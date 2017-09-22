World Mission Sunday 2017

World Mission Sunday is Oct. 22, 2017. Each October, this celebration leads us to the heart of our Christian faith – leads us to mission, as Pope Francis explains.

On this day, we are called – as baptized Catholics – to celebrate and support local churches in Asia and Africa, the Paci c Islands, and parts of Latin America and Europe, an area that covers more than half the territory of the globe. Through the work and witness of mission priests, religious and lay leaders, the poor receive practical help and experi- ence God’s love and mercy, His hope and peace.

This year, we are invited as well into a special opportunity to engage with Pope Francis and learn more about his missions. To do so, simply scan the image on the posters you see hanging in our [insert location of posters] or visit ChatWithThePope.org.

MISSIO.ORG Fact Sheet

The Catholic Church, through the Ponti cal Mission Societies, supports a global network of people working on the frontline of service for the world’s most vulnerable communities. Every year, though, the need outstrips our ability to help. Through MISSIO, projects that might otherwise remain un- or under- funded, can now be showcased via a digital platform, thereby expanding the network of potential supporters beyond the doors of a church, school or parish.

• Pope Francis launched the first version of the Pontical Mission Societies’ MISSIO as a mobile app in 2013, which offered news from the Mission Church.

• In 2015, during the Pope’s visit to the United States, the Pontical Mission Societies updated this app to allow users to connect directly with mission project leaders overseas.

• A Web version of MISSIO—MISSIO.org—was launched on World Mission Sunday 2016.

• MISSIO.org is a crowdfunding platform. Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, via the Internet/social media.

• All MISSIO projects are affliated with the local Church or with a local Religious institution (seminary, convent, school) in the Missions.

• Projects are vetted by the Pontical Mission Societies in the United States and reviewed by the Ordinaries of those (arch)dioceses in which the projects are located.

• 100% of the funds donated to MISSIO go directly to projects/project leaders.

• Funding is transferred to project leaders via the Apostolic Nuncio of the country in which the project is located.

• MISSIO is a transparent, trusted, and effective means of supporting mission projects overseas.

• Parish and school leaders in the United States can create or select projects to support in the Missions for annual sacrificial giving (such as Lent and Advent), secure in the knowledge that that funds will be directed to the Pope’s own missions. Best of all, MISSIO builds community and fosters missionary discipleship by encouraging ongoing communication with mission project leaders.

• MISSIO is an ideal platform for parishes and (arch)dioceses engaged in twinning relationships. Specific projects can be posted on the platform to expand the potential network of supporters.