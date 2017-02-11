Steubenville youth events July 14-16 and 21-22 in SpringfieldBy: Matthew D. Henderson
Steubenville STL Mid-America Youth Conferences are billed as high-energy, Catholic youth conferences where thousands of teens encounter Jesus Christ through dynamic speakers, engaging music, the Sacraments, small group discussions and fellowship. The conference is an outreach of Franciscan University in partnership with the St. Louis Archdiocesan Office of Youth Ministry. Two sessions will be held this year, July 14-16 and 21-23. They both take place on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. Read more