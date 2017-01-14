Are you or someone you know getting married in the near future? If so, congratulations!

Marriage is meant to be a very special and sacred event in a person’s life. Sadly, many young Catholics are choosing to marry outside the Church. Perhaps they are unaware of the moral and spiritual obligations on their part to celebrate their marriage in the Church. As Catholics, we acknowledge marriage as one of the seven sacraments of our faith. Through this sacrament, God shares His grace with the couple and gives them the spiritual strength they need in order to live the gift of married love. If a person who is baptized and professes to be Catholic chooses to marry outside the Church, that marriage is not recognized as “valid” and, as a result, the Catholic party should refrain from receiving Holy Communion at Mass. In order to be united with Christ in the Holy Eucharist, we must first be united with Him in our daily lives and choices.

Read more