Diocesan Development Fund: 2016 Annual Appeal

Capital Endowment Campaign

St. Agnes & a new sexual revolution

I was born in 1960. It was a time of change, challenge, and the questioning of authority. Those of you who are my age or older recall television news reports that depicted riots and demonstrations in the streets as people protested the war in Vietnam. I remember seeing marches and clashes of people advocating for racial and civil rights. With the Watergate scandal rocking our nation’s capital, more and more people began to criticize our government. It was almost a “the perfect storm” of unrest. These protests generated a lot of distrust of “institutions.” For the first time, a large segment of the United States population questioned the authority of our government—really, all long-standing institutions, the Church included. This time was also coined the time of “the sexual revolution,” the anthem of which seemed to be “sex, drugs, and rock and roll.” It championed the thinking of “I want to be free to do what I want, most certainly with my body.” Read more

​Cougars finish First at invitational

BLUE RIBBON TEAM—St. Augustine School Cougars from Kelso, MO, earned the First Place Championship in the 2017 Notre Dame Junior High Invitational Tournament held Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 14-15. Pictured were (front row) Drake Schlosser, Evan Boyd, Caleb Burger, Drew Dirnberger, Dawson Menz, and Brock Hulshof; (back row) Coach Allen Collier, Ty Collier, Cayden Beussink, Caleb LeGrand, Stetson Harris, Owen Beussink, Sam Brucker, Coach Brian LeGrand, and Coach Jill LeGrand. (Submitted photo)
Parish family replaces stolen bike

NEW ‘CRUISER’ FOR SISTER—Sister Frances Wessel, SSND, recently had her bicycle stolen while she was on a ministry visit at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Her ‘parish family’ of St. Joseph the Worker in Ozark held a ‘fill-the-boot’ fundraiser after Masses the weekend of Jan. 14-15 to assist Sr. Wessel with her lack of transportation. The parish raised enough money to buy her a brand-new, “sacred-heart-red”colored ‘cruiser,’ complete with basket, bell, lights, helmet, and a bike-lock. The bicycle was delivered on Jan. 18 and blessed by Fr. Scott Sunnenberg, pastor. Pictured were Carol Craig, St. Joseph the Worker Parish secretary, Fr. Sunnenberg, Sr. Wessel, and Bill Hennessey, Parish Council Member and Vice President of Mission Services at Mercy Springfield. This is a perfect example of the ‘love of one’s neighbor’ Msgr. Pope speaks about in this article. (Photo by J.B. Kelly/The Mirror)
Marian Conference being held at St. Mary Cathedral Parish

Parishioners are invited to the first Marian Conference at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau on April 28-29, 2017. The agenda for the conference includes five speakers, Mass, Adoration, Confession, the Rosary, and spiritual resources. The Marian Conference will convene Friday afternonn with Adoration at 4 p.m., sign-in and finger foods at 5 p.m., speakers, Mass, and will close at 9:30 p.m.  Saturday’s  activities will begin with Adoration at 6 a.m., Mass at 7 a.m., donuts and coffee at 7:30 a.m., speakers, Lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the afternoon program, and will conclude with the regular 4.p.m. parish Mass. Childcare will be available during the conference. To watch a video infomercial on the conference go to this link:  https://vimeo.com/198378706  ADMISSION AND ALL REFRESHMENTS ARE FREE OF CHARGE!!   PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND. For more information, or to make a donation to support the Marian Conference, please contact St. Mary Cathedral at (573) 335-9347.

Bishop Rice’s February prayer intention

Authentic Christian love

As we remember the early Christian martyr St. Valentine, may we recapture the essence of authentic Christian love, expressed in our sacrificial love for our​ neighbor in need.

About

Detailed historical info

The nine regions of the diocese cover more than 25,000 square miles which includes all 39 counties in southern Missouri. Within the regions, 66 parishes, 18 missions, and four chapels serve over 66,000 Catholics who comprise the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The diocese has two cathedrals: St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Cathedral of St. Agnes in Springfield, MO.

