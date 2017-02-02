Diocesan Development Fund: 2016 Annual Appeal

Our Diocesan Development Fund Campaign (DDF) is the Annual Appeal for the diocese and takes place the first weekend of May. The funds raised through the campaign advance our mission through ... Read more
Brochure: English or SpanishDonate to DDF now

Capital Endowment Campaign

Endowments to augment youth, seminarians; retired priests. After reviewing the results of a feasibility study conducted in the diocese, the bishop approved a proposal to conduct a diocesan-wide capital campaign for $15 million. ... Read more
Brochure: English or SpanishDonate to Capital Campaign now
Prospectus Booklet: English


Bishop drops puck for MSU Ice Bears

A PHOTO GALLERY for the hockey match is here.
Bishop Edward M. Rice dropped the puck at the hockey match-up Friday night, Jan. 20, between the Missouri State University (MSU) Ice Bears and the Missouri University Tigers at Mediacom Ice Park. ​The Bears won Game One by a score of 10-4 over ​Mizzou.  In addition to dropping the puck, Bishop Rice sat with players in the penalty box and took photos with players and fans.

Two First place winners in math and spelling contest

COUNTY CONTEST—Several fifth and eighth-graders from St. Teresa Catholic School, Glennonville, participated in the Dunklin County Math &amp; Spelling Contest recently held at Malden School. St. Teresa School is proud to boast two First place winners: Kate Wheeler won the Blue Ribbon in the seventh and eighth grade Math contest and Marie Wheeler placed First in the fifth and sixth grade Math contest. Both received certificates and $100 gift cards for Walmart. Also pictured in Luke Weidenbenner (center) who was a participant.
A Day of Reflection on Compassion

All are invited to a parish day of reflection at Sacred Heart Church, Webb City, on Feb. 25.
Bishop Emeritus John J. Leibrecht will present, “A Day of Reflection on Compassion,” from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mass will follow.

Deepen your love of the faith: Three sessions of ‘Life in the Spirit’ to be held in February

Presenters for the “Life in the Spirit” conferences are from the Charismatic Renewal Center at the Archdiocese of St. Louis and will include sessions, “God’s Love and Salvation,” on Feb. 5; “New Life & Receiving God’s Gift,” on Feb. 12; and “Praying for Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Growth & Transformation in Christ,” on Feb. 19. These free sessions will be held from 2-5 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield. A flier for the event may be found here. To register or for more information, please consult www.strengtheningandhealing.org, or call Shelly at (417) 838-2730, or Margaret at (417) 732-4621. Read more

‘They are the Church:’ Nearly 13,000 college students attend SEEK 2017

SEMO CCM ATTENDS FOCUS CONFERENCE—Approximately 60 people from Catholic Campus Ministry (CCM) on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau attended SEEK 2017 Jan. 3-7 in San Antonio, TX, including ​Chaplain Fr. Patrick Nwokoye; Meg Garner, CCM Campus Minister; Deacon Tom Schumer, Director; and CCM’s team of four FOCUS Missionaries. (Submitted photo)
A photo gallery for SEEK 2017 is here .

It’s not every day that 13,000 college students come together to pray, participate in the sacraments, and learn more about their faith. But that’s exactly what happened Jan. 3-7, as students from more than 500 colleges across the country and around the world traveled to San Antonio, TX, for the SEEK 2017 conference.

Some 60 of them were from Cape Girardeau.

“Few experiences have ever compared with this opportunity to surround myself with people who follow God with all their heart,” said Drew Garvey, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). “The talks and keynotes that were offered only amplified my experience.” Read more

About

For a diocesan overview, see below

Detailed historical info

The nine regions of the diocese cover more than 25,000 square miles which includes all 39 counties in southern Missouri. Within the regions, 66 parishes, 18 missions, and four chapels serve over 66,000 Catholics who comprise the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The diocese has two cathedrals: St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Cathedral of St. Agnes in Springfield, MO.

