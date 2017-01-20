Diocesan Development Fund: 2016 Annual Appeal

Our Diocesan Development Fund Campaign (DDF) is the Annual Appeal for the diocese and takes place the first weekend of May. The funds raised through the campaign advance our mission through ...
Capital Endowment Campaign

Endowments to augment youth, seminarians; retired priests. After reviewing the results of a feasibility study conducted in the diocese, the bishop approved a proposal to conduct a diocesan-wide capital campaign for $15 million.
Diocesan wedding anniversary celebrations in February


Preparations are underway for the annual Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Celebration to be held on Sun., Feb. 12, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. in St. Agnes Cathedral in Springfield, and Sun., Feb. 19, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. in St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. This occasion is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate and affirm the great gift of married love with a Mass celebrated by Bp. Edward Rice, followed by a reception in the school cafeteria. Any couple who will or has celebrated their 1st, 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th, 45th, 50th, or 50+ anniversary anytime during 2017 is most cordially invited to attend. Family members of the couples are included in this invitation. In order for the diocese to prepare properly they need to hear from participating couples by Jan. 30. Couples need to submit the registration form and send it to Katie Newton, Office of Family Ministries, 601 S. Jefferson, Springfield MO 65806-3143, or Email the information to knewton@dioscg.org. The form can also be found here on the Family Ministry page of the diocesan Website at www.dioscg.org.

Bishop Rice’s prayer intention for January

That Mary, the Mother of God, will protect and guide the faithful of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau throughout the New Year! May Mary’s “fiat,” her “yes” to the will of God inspire each one of us in 2017.

A new year and our Mother, Mary

Another year has passed into eternity and another year has begun. The new year becomes a natural opportunity to look to the events of this past year and its take-away lessons that can help us in the year to come. Often, people use this moment, the transition from one year to the next, to make a resolution, symbolic of a fresh start or a new beginning regarding some issue of health or the better use of time, etc.

Fourth annual joint worship service to be held Jan. 18

The Roman Catholic Church and the Assemblies of God will hold a joint worship service on Wed., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. This is the fourth annual event always held during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 18-25 this year. The location of the ecumenical event alternates annually between a Catholic church and a pentecostal church. The worship service will be held Jan. 18 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Springfield. The speaker is Rev. Mark Hausfeld, President of the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS) at Evangel University also in Springfield.

Church is the guardian of marriage

Are you or someone you know getting married in the near future? If so, congratulations!

Marriage is meant to be a very special and sacred event in a person’s life. Sadly, many young Catholics are choosing to marry outside the Church. Perhaps they are unaware of the moral and spiritual obligations on their part to celebrate their marriage in the Church. As Catholics, we acknowledge marriage as one of the seven sacraments of our faith. Through this sacrament, God shares His grace with the couple and gives them the spiritual strength they need in order to live the gift of married love. If a person who is baptized and professes to be Catholic chooses to marry outside the Church, that marriage is not recognized as “valid” and, as a result, the Catholic party should refrain from receiving Holy Communion at Mass. In order to be united with Christ in the Holy Eucharist, we must first be united with Him in our daily lives and choices.

Read more

About

For a diocesan overview, see below

Detailed historical info

The nine regions of the diocese cover more than 25,000 square miles which includes all 39 counties in southern Missouri. Within the regions, 66 parishes, 18 missions, and four chapels serve over 66,000 Catholics who comprise the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The diocese has two cathedrals: St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Cathedral of St. Agnes in Springfield, MO.

Read more

