Presenters for the “Life in the Spirit” conferences are from the Charismatic Renewal Center at the Archdiocese of St. Louis and will include sessions, “God’s Love and Salvation,” on Feb. 5; “New Life & Receiving God’s Gift,” on Feb. 12; and “Praying for Baptism in the Holy Spirit, Growth & Transformation in Christ,” on Feb. 19. These free sessions will be held from 2-5 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield. A flier for the event may be found here. To register or for more information, please consult www.strengtheningandhealing.org, or call Shelly at (417) 838-2730, or Margaret at (417) 732-4621. Read more
‘They are the Church:’ Nearly 13,000 college students attend SEEK 2017By: Tonia Borsellino San Antonio TX
It’s not every day that 13,000 college students come together to pray, participate in the sacraments, and learn more about their faith. But that’s exactly what happened Jan. 3-7, as students from more than 500 colleges across the country and around the world traveled to San Antonio, TX, for the SEEK 2017 conference.
Some 60 of them were from Cape Girardeau.
“Few experiences have ever compared with this opportunity to surround myself with people who follow God with all their heart,” said Drew Garvey, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). “The talks and keynotes that were offered only amplified my experience.” Read more
The nine regions of the diocese cover more than 25,000 square miles which includes all 39 counties in southern Missouri. Within the regions, 66 parishes, 18 missions, and four chapels serve over 66,000 Catholics who comprise the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The diocese has two cathedrals: St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Cathedral of St. Agnes in Springfield, MO.