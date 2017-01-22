Diocesan Development Fund: 2016 Annual Appeal

Capital Endowment Campaign

Capital Endowment Campaign heads into home stretch

DIOCESAN YOUTH—Teens participated in an ‘ice breaker’ game during the 2016 Diocesan Youth Conference in West Plains. Nearly 400 youth from across southern Missouri attended the annual conference. Youth formation is one of three initiatives to be funded by the Capital Endowment Campaign, which launches its third and final block beginning Jan. 9.  (The Mirror)
The first-ever Capital Endowment Campaign in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is entering its final phase, and it is well on its way to a successful finish, thanks to the generosity of the more than 20,000 households in the diocese.

Diocesan wedding anniversary celebrations in February

Anniversary

Bishop Rice’s prayer intention for January

That Mary, the Mother of God, will protect and guide the faithful of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau throughout the New Year! May Mary’s “fiat,” her “yes” to the will of God inspire each one of us in 2017.

A new year and our Mother, Mary

Fourth annual joint worship service to be held Jan. 18

Detailed historical info

The nine regions of the diocese cover more than 25,000 square miles which includes all 39 counties in southern Missouri. Within the regions, 66 parishes, 18 missions, and four chapels serve over 66,000 Catholics who comprise the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The diocese has two cathedrals: St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Cathedral of St. Agnes in Springfield, MO.

