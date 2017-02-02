SEMO CCM ATTENDS FOCUS CONFERENCE—Approximately 60 people from Catholic Campus Ministry (CCM) on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau attended SEEK 2017 Jan. 3-7 in San Antonio, TX, including ​Chaplain Fr. Patrick Nwokoye; Meg Garner, CCM Campus Minister; Deacon Tom Schumer, Director; and CCM’s team of four FOCUS Missionaries. (Submitted photo)

A photo gallery for SEEK 2017 is here .

It’s not every day that 13,000 college students come together to pray, participate in the sacraments, and learn more about their faith. But that’s exactly what happened Jan. 3-7, as students from more than 500 colleges across the country and around the world traveled to San Antonio, TX, for the SEEK 2017 conference.

Some 60 of them were from Cape Girardeau.

“Few experiences have ever compared with this opportunity to surround myself with people who follow God with all their heart,” said Drew Garvey, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO). “The talks and keynotes that were offered only amplified my experience.” Read more