Diocesan Development Fund: 2016 Annual Appeal

Our Diocesan Development Fund Campaign (DDF) is the Annual Appeal for the diocese and takes place the first weekend of May. The funds raised through the campaign advance our mission through ... Read more
Brochure: English or SpanishDonate to DDF now

Capital Endowment Campaign

Endowments to augment youth, seminarians; retired priests. After reviewing the results of a feasibility study conducted in the diocese, the bishop approved a proposal to conduct a diocesan-wide capital campaign for $15 million. ... Read more
Brochure: English or SpanishDonate to Capital Campaign now
Prospectus Booklet: English


Third annual joint worship service to be held Jan. 18

hausfeld

The Roman Catholic Church and the Assemblies of God will hold a joint worship service on Wed., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. This is the third annual event always held during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 18-25 this year. The location of the ecumenical event alternates annually between a Catholic church and a pentecostal church. The worship service will be held Jan. 18 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Springfield. The speaker is Rev. Mark Hausfeld, President of the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS) at Evangel University also in Springfield. Read more

Share This:

Source:  

Church is the guardian of marriage

By:  
dohognecolumnhead2016

Are you or someone you know getting married in the near future? If so, congratulations!

Marriage is meant to be a very special and sacred event in a person’s life. Sadly, many young Catholics are choosing to marry outside the Church. Perhaps they are unaware of the moral and spiritual obligations on their part to celebrate their marriage in the Church. As Catholics, we acknowledge marriage as one of the seven sacraments of our faith. Through this sacrament, God shares His grace with the couple and gives them the spiritual strength they need in order to live the gift of married love. If a person who is baptized and professes to be Catholic chooses to marry outside the Church, that marriage is not recognized as “valid” and, as a result, the Catholic party should refrain from receiving Holy Communion at Mass. In order to be united with Christ in the Holy Eucharist, we must first be united with Him in our daily lives and choices.

Read more

Share This:

Source:  

A blessed Christmas ‘Revolution’ of peace

By:  
EMRColumnhead

The world will tire of Christmas on Dec. 26, while in the Catholic Church, we are invited to ponder the mystery of the “Word made flesh” for weeks to come in the Christmas Season. Within the Christmas Season we celebrate the Feast of Holy Family, Dec. 30, Mary, Mother of God, Jan. 1, Epiphany, Jan. 8, The Christmas Season culminates with the Baptism of the Lord on Jan. 9. Throughout the season, the Church continually invites us to return to the manger, to be of one heart with Mary, Joseph, and Jesus, and to meditate on the significance of the birth of the Son of God. Read more

Share This:

Source:  

Bishop greets Congregation of Mary, Queen

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS—Bishop Edward M. Rice and the Congregation of Mary, Queen, exchanged Christmas greetings Tue., Dec. 20, before the annual Christmas Pageant put on by the Queen of Angels daycare that the women religious run. Pictured are Sr. Maxine Ngo, CMR; Sr. Faustina Le​, CMR; Sr. Rosaline Nguyen, CMR; Sr. Rosaline Nguyen, CMR; Bishop Rice; Sr. Josephine Do, CMR, Sr. Marguerite Tran, CMR, Regional Superior; and Sr. Theresa Ha, CMR. (The Mirror)
CHRISTMAS GREETINGS—Bishop Edward M. Rice and the Congregation of Mary, Queen, exchanged Christmas greetings Tue., Dec. 20, before the annual Christmas Pageant put on by the Queen of Angels daycare that the women religious run. Pictured are Sr. Maxine Ngo, CMR; Sr. Faustina Le​, CMR; Sr. Rosaline Nguyen, CMR; Sr. Rosaline Nguyen, CMR; Bishop Rice; Sr. Josephine Do, CMR, Sr. Marguerite Tran, CMR, Regional Superior; and Sr. Theresa Ha, CMR. (The Mirror)

Pageant story can be found here.

Share This:

Source:  

Christmas visit with the Congregation of Mother Coredemptrix

US ASSUMPTION PROVINCE—Bishop Edward M. Rice hosted leadership from the Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix (US Assumption Province) at his residence for the annual Christmas visit on Dec. 19. Pictured with Bishop Rice are Rev. Peter M. Khuong Tran, CMC, Assistant IV - Formation; Rev. Polycarp M. Nguyen DucThuan, CMC, Assistant VI - Finance; Rev. John M. Felix Viet Luan Dinh, CMC, Assistant II - Personnel; Bishop Rice; Very Rev. Louis M. Minh Nhien, CMC - Provincial Minister; Rev. Francis M. HungLong Tran, CMC, Assistant V - Secretary; Rev. Bernardine M. Minh Tan Dang, CMC, Assistant III - Evangelization; Rev. John M. Paul Van Tai Tran, CMC, Assistant Provincial Minister. The community is headquartered in Carthage, MO. (The Mirror)

US ASSUMPTION PROVINCE—Bishop Edward M. Rice hosted leadership from the Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix (US Assumption Province) at his residence for the annual Christmas visit on Dec. 19. Pictured with Bishop Rice are Rev. Peter M. Khuong Tran, CMC, Assistant IV – Formation; Rev. Polycarp M. Nguyen DucThuan, CMC, Assistant VI – Finance; Rev. John M. Felix Viet Luan Dinh, CMC, Assistant II – Personnel; Bishop Rice; Very Rev. Louis M. Minh Nhien, CMC – Provincial Minister; Rev. Francis M. HungLong Tran, CMC, Assistant V – Secretary; Rev. Bernardine M. Minh Tan Dang, CMC, Assistant III – Evangelization; Rev. John M. Paul Van Tai Tran, CMC, Assistant Provincial Minister. The community is headquartered in Carthage, MO. (The Mirror)

 

Share This:

Source:  

About

For a diocesan overview, see below

Detailed historical info

The nine regions of the diocese cover more than 25,000 square miles which includes all 39 counties in southern Missouri. Within the regions, 66 parishes, 18 missions, and four chapels serve over 66,000 Catholics who comprise the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. The diocese has two cathedrals: St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, MO, and Cathedral of St. Agnes in Springfield, MO.

Read more

Share This: