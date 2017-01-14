Third annual joint worship service to be held Jan. 18Springfield MO
The Roman Catholic Church and the Assemblies of God will hold a joint worship service on Wed., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. This is the third annual event always held during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Jan. 18-25 this year. The location of the ecumenical event alternates annually between a Catholic church and a pentecostal church. The worship service will be held Jan. 18 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Springfield. The speaker is Rev. Mark Hausfeld, President of the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary (AGTS) at Evangel University also in Springfield. Read more