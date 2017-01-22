DIOCESAN YOUTH—Teens participated in an ‘ice breaker’ game during the 2016 Diocesan Youth Conference in West Plains. Nearly 400 youth from across southern Missouri attended the annual conference. Youth formation is one of three initiatives to be funded by the Capital Endowment Campaign, which launches its third and final block beginning Jan. 9.  (The Mirror)

The first-ever Capital Endowment Campaign in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is entering its final phase, and it is well on its way to a successful finish, thanks to the generosity of the more than 20,000 households in the diocese.

After two successful "blocks" exceeding goals, soon the 39 parishes in Block III will be asked to take the fund-raising effort over the finish line. The Block III campaign begins Jan. 9, when lay volunteers will ask their fellow parishioners to help raise the funds needed to support seminarians, retired priests, and youth formation through their prayerful sacrifices.