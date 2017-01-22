Capital Endowment Campaign heads into home stretchBy: Linda Leicht Joplin MO
The first-ever Capital Endowment Campaign in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is entering its final phase, and it is well on its way to a successful finish, thanks to the generosity of the more than 20,000 households in the diocese.
After two successful “blocks” exceeding goals, soon the 39 parishes in Block III will be asked to take the fund-raising effort over the finish line. The Block III campaign begins Jan. 9, when lay volunteers will ask their fellow parishioners to help raise the funds needed to support seminarians, retired priests, and youth formation through their prayerful sacrifices. Read more